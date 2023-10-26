Carl Granderson continues to blossom at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

Strong on blocks, yet still a speedy problem for offensive linemen.

"He's a big athlete, looks like a big running back out there," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "I always talk to him: 'How much do you weight?' He's 280 pounds but if you watch him run around, he runs around like a linebacker."

"I think Carl kind of separates himself from a lot of people in the standpoint of he's explosive off the ball, but he has very good leverage and power for a guy that has the length that he's got," defensive line coach Todd Grantham said. "I think where he separates himself is his ability to start and stop.

"He can kind of stutter his feet and burst, so when he gets a tackle to stop his feet, he can burst and accelerate. And then the thing that really helps him out is his preparation. He's constantly watching tape, he's watching film, he understands the opponent he's going against and how he's going to attack him. And he's a guy that really has put in the work, really from last May until now.

"I think the thing that he's had to adjust to over the last couple of weeks is, because of his early success, people are going to start noticing him and how do we take him away with chips and things like that. So he's got to understand from a communication standpoint, how to deal with those things. He's a young player, he's a productive player and I fully expect him to continue to produce the way he has early in the year just because of his work ethic and his preparation during the week."