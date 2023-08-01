Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan rank in Top 50 in NFL Top 100

Jordan was named to his eighth career Pro Bowl in 2022, his sixth straight. The Saints all-time sack leader is coming off a season in which he led the defensive line with 66 tackles (40 solo), a club-best 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Jordan has been a fixture on the Saints defensive line for over a decade with Jordan recording at least 7.5 sacks for 11 consecutive seasons.