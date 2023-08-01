Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan rank in Top 50 in NFL Top 100

Saints linebacker Demario Davis ranks No. 43 while Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan ranks No. 50

Jul 31, 2023 at 07:00 PM
Two more New Orleans Saints were named to the NFL Top 100 with defensive end Cameron Jordan ranking No. 50 and linebacker Demario Davis ranking no. 43.

The two become the third and fourth Saints to be named to the 2023 NFL Top 100 after running back Jamaal Williams was ranked no. 95 and cornerback Marshon Lattimore was ranked No. 89.

Jordan was ranked No. 69 last season while Davis was ranked No. 74. This is Jordan's sixth season in a row to be named to the list and his eighth time total. Demario Davis makes the list for his fourth time in a row.

Davis is coming off another strong season leading the Saints in tackles for the fifth straight season. He was selected as an Associated Press All-Pro for the fourth consecutive season and was named to his first career Pro Bowl. Davis tallied 109 tackles, a career-high 6.5 sacks, six passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery in the 2022 season.

Jordan was named to his eighth career Pro Bowl in 2022, his sixth straight. The Saints all-time sack leader is coming off a season in which he led the defensive line with 66 tackles (40 solo), a club-best 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Jordan has been a fixture on the Saints defensive line for over a decade with Jordan recording at least 7.5 sacks for 11 consecutive seasons.

