Saints running back Jamaal Williams ranked 95 in NFL Top 100

The six season veteran spent his last two seasons with the Lions after starting off his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Williams also reunites this season with former BYU teammate Taysom Hill . The two played together for the Cougars from 2012 to 2016.

"Jamaal has always played with a crazy amount of energy, so whether it's practice, or a game or in the locker room, he's the same guy, and he plays and practices the same way." Hill said at Saints minicamp. "So that energy is contagious. He is the type of guy you want in your locker room and he is the type of guy you want on the field and he's always been that way."