Saints running back Jamaal Williams ranked 95 in NFL Top 100

New Orleans Saints running backJamaal Williamsmakes his first appearance in the NFL Top 100 ranking at 95. Williams joined the ranking Monday after a season in which he led the league in rushing touchdowns and set the Detroit Lions single-season franchise record with 17.
Williams is coming off a career year notching his first 1,000-yard-rushing season finishing with 1,066 yards in the 2022 season. Williams brings versatility in the passing game too having hauled in 160 receptions in his career. He proved durable last season appearing in all 17 regular season games for the Lions including nine starts and has never played in fewer than 13 games in his six-year career.
Williams joined the Saints in the off season, agreeing to a three-year contract with the Saints on March 17, 2023.
The six season veteran spent his last two seasons with the Lions after starting off his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Williams also reunites this season with former BYU teammateTaysom Hill. The two played together for the Cougars from 2012 to 2016.
"Jamaal has always played with a crazy amount of energy, so whether it's practice, or a game or in the locker room, he's the same guy, and he plays and practices the same way." Hill said at Saints minicamp. "So that energy is contagious. He is the type of guy you want in your locker room and he is the type of guy you want on the field and he's always been that way."
The rest of ranks 90-100 can be viewed now on NFL+ with 10 more players being revealed each day.