Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore ranked No. 89 in NFL Top 100

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore ranked No. 89 in the NFL Top 100 for the 2023 season. This is the fourth time and the third year in a row the six-year veteran has been named to the list. Last season Lattimore was also ranked at No. 89.
Lattimore is coming off a campaign in which he battled injuries, playing in seven games in 2022. Lattimore finished the season with 29 combined tackles and four pass deflections. He also brought in one interception which he returned for a touchdown in week 17 against the Eagles.
The four-time Pro Bowler and former Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year joins Saints running back Jamaal Williams as the second Saints player named to the NFL Top 100 for the 2023 season. Williams was ranked at no. 95.
Lattimore's highest finish on the NFL Top 100 came in the 2020 season when he ranked No. 76.
Lattimore has proven to be one of the most effective cornerbacks in the NFL, tallying 78 passes defensed, tied for third-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017. In that time Lattimore has also hauled in 14 interceptions, forced five fumbles, and recovered five fumbles.