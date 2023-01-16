New Orleans Saints 2022 position recap | Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton 2022 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton started the final 14 games of the season after serving as the No. 2 quarterback, behind Jameis Winston, in the first three. The 12-year veteran completed a career-high 66.7 percent of his passes (252 of 378) for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. He was sacked 25 times and led New Orleans to a 6-8 record in his starts. Winston, in three starts, completed 73 of 115 passes (63.5 percent) for 858 yards and four touchdowns, with five interceptions.
Best game of Andy Dalton's 2022 NFL season:
In the Saints' 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Dalton completed 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions.
Best quote from Andy Dalton's 2022 season:
"The one thing you can't take for granted is an opportunity. I've been on both sides of it, and I'm thankful that I still get a chance to play this game, still get a chance to go out and try to help this team win, regardless of the record, regardless of everything else that goes on."
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston in action throughout the 2022 season.