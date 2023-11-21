Game Preview: Saints at Falcons - 2023 NFL Week 12

FALCONS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Kamara and Atlanta linebacker Lorenzo Carter were high school teammates.

Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom and Carter were teammates with the New York Giants in 2020. Yiadom and Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom were college teammates at Boston College from 2015-17.

Atlanta Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen coached the Saints defensive line from 2017-20, served as Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line in 2021 and as Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line in 2022.

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot is a Lake Charles native and four-year letterman at Tulane who worked in the New Orleans front office from 2003-20, most recently serving as Vice President/assistant general manager/pro personnel during his final season in New Orleans.

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen's father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05 before coming to New Orleans in 2006.

Saints guard/center Max Garcia prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he also competed in the shot put and the discus.

Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo and Falcons OL Drew Dalman were college teammates at Stanford.

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Pete Werner and Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough and cornerback Jeff Odukah were college teammates at Ohio State. New Orleans running back Jamaal Williams and Odukah and Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes were teammates in Detroit from. New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and Hughes were teammates in Kansas City in 2021. Mathieu and Atlanta defensive end Calais Campbell were teammates in Arizona from 2013-15. Campbell played for New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone when he was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-19.

New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr played with Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson in Oakland in 2017. New Orleans TE Jimmy Graham played with Patterson in Chicago in 2020.

Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Atlanta Linebackers Coach Frank Bush served on the same Miami Dolphins coaching staff from 2017-18.

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston and Falcons punter Bradley Pinion were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2019.

Falcons Assistant Head Coach/Defense Dwayne Ledford went to training camp with the Saints in 2006. New Orleans Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson and Atlanta Secondary Coach Steve Jackson was tutored by Falcons Assistant Head Coach/Defense Jerry Gray from 1999-2000, when he was the Tennessee Titans secondary coach. Robertson, Gray and Bush served on the same Titans staff in 2011. Robertson and Jackson served on the same Detroit Lions staff in 2013.

Falcons defensive tackle Kentavius Street played for New Orleans in 2022.

Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata was a third round draft pick of the Saints in 2016 and played for New Orleans from 2016-22.

Atlanta defensive tackle Albert Huggins was a member of the Saints from 2021-22.

Saints defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree were teammates in Tennessee in 2022.

Atlanta linebacker Kaden Elliss was a seventh round draft pick of New Orleans in 2019 and played for the Saints from 2019-23.

New Orleans wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie were college teammates at Temple in 2017.

Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson and Falcons guard Ryan Neuzil were college teammates at Appalachian State.

Falcons Director of Player Personnel Ryan Pace worked in the New Orleans front office from 2001-14, including serving as director of player personnel from 2013-14.

Falcons Pro Scout Ben Martinez is a westbank native who came to Atlanta after working in the Saints equipment and video departments.

Atlanta offensive lineman Storm Norton spent the first three weeks of the 2023 season on the Saints practice squad.

New Orleans Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone served in the same position in Atlanta from 2005-06 and as tight ends coach in 2004.

Atlanta Assistant Director of College Scouting Dwaune Jones served on the Saints player personnel staff from 2005-16.