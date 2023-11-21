Game Preview: Saints at Falcons - 2023 NFL Week 12

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/26 · 12:00 PM CST
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
After a 27-19 loss at the Minnesota Vikings on November 12, followed by a Week 11 bye, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) return to division play in the rugged NFC South when they takes on the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Saints are a game ahead of the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an open NFC South divisional race.
New Orleans will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory against the Falcons and their sixth straight in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Saints currently lead the all-time regular season series 54-53. In 2022, New Orleans swept the season series for the fourth time in five seasons.
This Week In The NFC South: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers play at the Tennessee Titans.
FALCONS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints lead the Falcons in the regular season series 54-53, with New Orleans holding a 24-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 36 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.
In the 107 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 2,281 points scored by New Orleans, 2,370 allowed.
- A ten-game Atlanta winning streak from 1995-99.
- A six-game win streak for New Orleans from 1986-89.
- 45 games decided by double-digits.
- 17 games decided by 21 or more points.
- 54 games decided by seven points or less.
- 4 games decided by one point.
- A 38-point win by Saints (11/1/87) - Biggest Saints win.
- A 55-point loss by Saints (9/16/73) - Biggest Saints loss.
- Four shutouts - Two by each club, the most recent a 38-0 win in Atlanta on 11/1/87.
- Eight overtime games— four wins by each club.
- Six Monday night games, two Sunday night games and eight Thursday night games, including Thanksgiving night in 2018 and 2019.
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 21, Atlanta Falcons 18; Dec. 18, 2022 - Week 15 @ Caesars Superdome - The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints swept the season series with the Falcons and improved to 5-9 with three games left to play. The loss dropped the Falcons to 5-9.
The Saints raced out to a 14-3 early lead and were able to add a second touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to tight end Juwan Johnson to provide the winning score. It was just enough to hold off an Atlanta comeback fueled by the power running of Tyler Allgeier, who had 139 yards on 17 carries. Saints defensive back Bradley Roby came up with a fumble recovery after Justin Evans knocked the ball out of Atlanta receiver Drake London's hands with 2:06 to play and Atlanta driving to end the Falcons' best shot at a comeback. 🔎FULL GAME RECAP
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
FALCONS vs. SAINTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Falcons
|Record
|5-5
|4-6
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.4 (18)
|18.9 (24)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.8 (8)
|21.7 (18)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|337.4 (13)
|335.3 (15)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|100.0 (22)
|130.4 (7)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|237.4 (12)
|204.9 (21)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|312.7 (8)
|308.8 (7)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|113.6 (20)
|108.4 (14)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|199.1 (8)
|200.4 (9)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.4 (17)
|16.7 (32)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|14.9 (3)
|5.3 (32)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+6 (5t)
|-6 (26t)
|Penalties
|64
|54
|Penalty Yards
|592
|493
|Opp. Penalties
|66
|67
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|498
|550
A collection of the best fans photos from the New Orleans Saints Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022 presented by Miller Lite.
FALCONS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
38 points, Saints won 38-0 on 11/01/87 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Falcons' Largest Margin of Victory:
55 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 09/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
Current Series Streak:
Saints have won three straight, 1/9/22-.
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Six games, 12/14/86-11/19/89.
Falcons' Longest Win Streak:
Ten games, 9/17/95-12/05/99.
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
45 points (twice), most recent, Saints won 45-16 on 12/26/11 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by Falcons in a Game:
62 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 9/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
80 points, Saints won 43-37 on 9/23/18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
0 points (twice), most recent, Falcons won 27-0 on 09/06/81 at AtlantaFulton County Stadium.
Fewest Points by Falcons in a Game:
Zero points (twice), last, Saints won 30-0, 10/10/76 at Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
16 points, Saints won 13-3 on 10/20/74 at Atlanta Stadium.
FALCONS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Kamara and Atlanta linebacker Lorenzo Carter were high school teammates.
Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom and Carter were teammates with the New York Giants in 2020. Yiadom and Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom were college teammates at Boston College from 2015-17.
Atlanta Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen coached the Saints defensive line from 2017-20, served as Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line in 2021 and as Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line in 2022.
Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot is a Lake Charles native and four-year letterman at Tulane who worked in the New Orleans front office from 2003-20, most recently serving as Vice President/assistant general manager/pro personnel during his final season in New Orleans.
Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen's father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05 before coming to New Orleans in 2006.
Saints guard/center Max Garcia prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he also competed in the shot put and the discus.
Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo and Falcons OL Drew Dalman were college teammates at Stanford.
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Pete Werner and Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough and cornerback Jeff Odukah were college teammates at Ohio State. New Orleans running back Jamaal Williams and Odukah and Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes were teammates in Detroit from. New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and Hughes were teammates in Kansas City in 2021. Mathieu and Atlanta defensive end Calais Campbell were teammates in Arizona from 2013-15. Campbell played for New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone when he was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-19.
New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr played with Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson in Oakland in 2017. New Orleans TE Jimmy Graham played with Patterson in Chicago in 2020.
Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Atlanta Linebackers Coach Frank Bush served on the same Miami Dolphins coaching staff from 2017-18.
New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston and Falcons punter Bradley Pinion were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2019.
Falcons Assistant Head Coach/Defense Dwayne Ledford went to training camp with the Saints in 2006. New Orleans Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson and Atlanta Secondary Coach Steve Jackson was tutored by Falcons Assistant Head Coach/Defense Jerry Gray from 1999-2000, when he was the Tennessee Titans secondary coach. Robertson, Gray and Bush served on the same Titans staff in 2011. Robertson and Jackson served on the same Detroit Lions staff in 2013.
Falcons defensive tackle Kentavius Street played for New Orleans in 2022.
Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata was a third round draft pick of the Saints in 2016 and played for New Orleans from 2016-22.
Atlanta defensive tackle Albert Huggins was a member of the Saints from 2021-22.
Saints defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree were teammates in Tennessee in 2022.
Atlanta linebacker Kaden Elliss was a seventh round draft pick of New Orleans in 2019 and played for the Saints from 2019-23.
New Orleans wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie were college teammates at Temple in 2017.
Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson and Falcons guard Ryan Neuzil were college teammates at Appalachian State.
Falcons Director of Player Personnel Ryan Pace worked in the New Orleans front office from 2001-14, including serving as director of player personnel from 2013-14.
Falcons Pro Scout Ben Martinez is a westbank native who came to Atlanta after working in the Saints equipment and video departments.
Atlanta offensive lineman Storm Norton spent the first three weeks of the 2023 season on the Saints practice squad.
New Orleans Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone served in the same position in Atlanta from 2005-06 and as tight ends coach in 2004.
Atlanta Assistant Director of College Scouting Dwaune Jones served on the Saints player personnel staff from 2005-16.
Saints Senior Scouting Consultant Scott Campbell's father, the late Marion Campbell, was a former head coach of the Falcons.
FALCONS vs. SAINTS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players vs. Atlanta in the previous 107 regular season meetings
RUSHING YARDAGE vs. FALCONS
- RB Deuce McAllister – 28 carries for 173 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 16, 2003
- RB Chuck Muncie – 22 carries for 161 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 2, 1979
- RB Dalton Hilliard – 29 carries for 158 yards, @ Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Nov. 19, 1989
PASSING YARDAGE vs. FALCONS
- QB Drew Brees – 31-of-58 for 422 yards, @ Georgia Dome, Nov. 9, 2008
- QB Drew Brees – 39-of-49 for 396 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sept. 23, 2018
- QB Drew Brees – 36-of-54 for 376 yards, @ the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sept. 26, 2016
RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. FALCONS
- WR Wes Chandler – Six receptions for 205 yards (club record), @ the Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 2, 1979
- WR Larry Burton – Four receptions for 159 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 2, 1975
- WR Devery Henderson – Four receptions for 158 yards, @ Georgia Dome, Nov. 26, 2006