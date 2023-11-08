New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons set aside rivalry for a charitable touchdown through 50/50 raffles

In an inspiring display of unity and compassion, the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are teaming up to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by ALS. The two rival NFL franchises have announced a partnership to host 50/50 raffles during both of their head-to-head matchups this season, with the proceeds directly benefiting Team Gleason and Tackle ALS and its efforts to find a cure for ALS.

The Saints and Falcons are no strangers to fierce competition on the football field, but they are proving that they can put their rivalry aside to rally behind causes that transcend the game itself. The 50/50 raffle initiative will provide fans with an opportunity to contribute to the noble missions of Steve Gleason and Tim Green, all while enjoying the intense competition on gameday.

Steve Gleason, a New Orleans Saints legend, has become an enduring symbol of strength and resilience in the face of ALS. His foundation works tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals living with ALS and to raise awareness about the disease. Through this unique partnership, Saints and Falcons fans can stand together in support of this crucial cause.