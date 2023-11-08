Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons set aside rivalry for a charitable touchdown through 50/50 raffles

Teams will support the Steve Gleason and Tim Green Chosen ALS Charities through gameday initiative

Nov 08, 2023 at 08:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
In an inspiring display of unity and compassion, the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are teaming up to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by ALS. The two rival NFL franchises have announced a partnership to host 50/50 raffles during both of their head-to-head matchups this season, with the proceeds directly benefiting Team Gleason and Tackle ALS and its efforts to find a cure for ALS.

The Saints and Falcons are no strangers to fierce competition on the football field, but they are proving that they can put their rivalry aside to rally behind causes that transcend the game itself. The 50/50 raffle initiative will provide fans with an opportunity to contribute to the noble missions of Steve Gleason and Tim Green, all while enjoying the intense competition on gameday.

Steve Gleason, a New Orleans Saints legend, has become an enduring symbol of strength and resilience in the face of ALS. His foundation works tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals living with ALS and to raise awareness about the disease. Through this unique partnership, Saints and Falcons fans can stand together in support of this crucial cause.

Tim Green, an Atlanta Falcons legend and accomplished author, has leveraged his platform to support various charitable endeavors, including initiatives that focus on empowering young people and encouraging literacy. By participating in the 50/50 raffles, fans can contribute to Tackle ALS and aid its efforts to make a lasting positive impact on communities.

"Sports have a unique ability to bring people together, and this partnership showcases the true spirit of collaboration and compassion," said Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans Saints.

Greg Beadles, president of the Atlanta Falcons, added, "We're excited to put our rivalry aside and join forces with the Saints to raise awareness for ALS and create a lasting impact off the field that goes beyond the scoreboard."

Football fans who attend the week 12 Falcons home game on Nov. 26 against the Saints can participate by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Attendees of the week 18 Saints home game against the Falcons (on either Jan. 6 or 7) can participate by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets in-stadium or in the state of Louisiana by visiting https://www.neworleanssaints.com/5050 on the day of the game.

Fans are encouraged to participate and make their mark on this remarkable partnership. Whether wearing black and gold or red and black, supporters of both teams can unite under a common goal: to make a difference in the lives of individuals facing challenges and adversity.

Please read these Terms and Conditions before entering the 50/50 Charity Raffle at https://www.neworleanssaints.com/5050 (the "Raffle"). By purchasing a Raffle ticket, you represent that you meet all of the below-stated requirements and agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and by the decisions of the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal ("Charity"), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, or its representative.

For more information about the Team Gleason and Tackle ALS foundations, please visit https://teamgleason.org/ and https://www.tackleals.com/.

About Team Gleason Foundation: Founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason after his ALS diagnosis in 2011, Team Gleason is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). At its core, the foundation is on a mission to deliver innovative technology and essential equipment, all while empowering a higher quality of life for those affected by ALS. As the largest provider of technology to the ALS community, Team Gleason stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that are making a profound impact on the lives of those facing the challenges of this relentless disease. For more information on how you can support Team Gleason and help individuals with ALS lead productive, purposeful, and meaningful lives, please visit www.TeamGleason.org.

About Tackle ALS: Tackle ALS was started in 2018 by former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tim Green in partnership with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Tackle ALS is not a foundation, so every dollar donated goes directly to MGH. Tackle ALS and the Healey & AMG Center are dedicated to the critically important global initiative to accelerate bringing scientific discoveries to ALS patients through innovative trial approaches. Increasing access to effective treatments for people with ALS is a primary shared goal. Identifying effective therapies during these trials brings us closer to FDA approval and the opportunity to make a difference for individuals living with ALS, and our ultimate goal of finding the cures. To learn more please visit www.tackleALS.com

A Day in the Life: Steve Gleason

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason is receiving the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington, D.C. We asked photographer Ted Jackson to spend Monday, Dec. 16 with Steve and his family as they went about a normal day, capped off by attending the Saints' game against the Colts in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason gets a warm hug from his 8-year-old son, Rivers during recess at Stuart Hall School.
1 / 68

Steve Gleason gets a warm hug from his 8-year-old son, Rivers during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.
2 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Framed by his elevated foot rests, Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps him get ready for his day.
3 / 68

Framed by his elevated foot rests, Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps him get ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets him ready for his day.
4 / 68

Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets him ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.
5 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School.
6 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
7 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
8 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
9 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
10 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps Steve Gleason maneuver the campus of Stuart Hall School.
11 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps Steve Gleason maneuver the campus of Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
12 / 68

Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
13 / 68

Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
14 / 68

Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.
15 / 68

Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.
16 / 68

Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason and 14-month-old Gray play in the driveway doorway as Steve rests in the background.
17 / 68

Michel Gleason and 14-month-old Gray play in the driveway doorway as Steve rests in the background.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
14-month-old Gray Gleason occupies herself with self discovery as Steve rests in the background.
18 / 68

14-month-old Gray Gleason occupies herself with self discovery as Steve rests in the background.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
19 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason and caretaker Kyle Olasin take care of business while Gray entertains herself on the floor with Steve's equipment.
20 / 68

Michel Gleason and caretaker Kyle Olasin take care of business while Gray entertains herself on the floor with Steve's equipment.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
21 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
22 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
23 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
24 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
25 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason helps Steve clean up while he entertains Gray.
26 / 68

Michel Gleason helps Steve clean up while he entertains Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
27 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
28 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
29 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers (and Steve) Gleason shout out a greeting as caretaker Kyle Olasin drives them past the Stuart Hall crossing guard, a daily ritual that leaves everyone smiling.
30 / 68

Rivers (and Steve) Gleason shout out a greeting as caretaker Kyle Olasin drives them past the Stuart Hall crossing guard, a daily ritual that leaves everyone smiling.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.
31 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.
32 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel and Rivers share a private moment.
33 / 68

Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel and Rivers share a private moment.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason rests his hand on his father's hand as they talk about his day at school.
34 / 68

Rivers Gleason rests his hand on his father's hand as they talk about his day at school.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason shows off Rivers' schoolwork to Steve.
35 / 68

Michel Gleason shows off Rivers' schoolwork to Steve.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers poses a question as Michel and Steve Gleason work on their computers in the afternoon as Gray naps.
36 / 68

Rivers poses a question as Michel and Steve Gleason work on their computers in the afternoon as Gray naps.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel helps Rivers with his homework.
37 / 68

Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel helps Rivers with his homework.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason reads the mail to Steve as Rivers works on his homework.
38 / 68

Michel Gleason reads the mail to Steve as Rivers works on his homework.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
39 / 68

Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
40 / 68

Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
41 / 68

Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason heads out alone to the garden for a short afternoon nap.
42 / 68

Steve Gleason heads out alone to the garden for a short afternoon nap.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason naps in the garden outside his home.
43 / 68

Steve Gleason naps in the garden outside his home.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason flexes his muscles in his favorite T-shirt as he dresses for the big Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
44 / 68

Rivers Gleason flexes his muscles in his favorite T-shirt as he dresses for the big Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason smiles as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
45 / 68

Steve Gleason smiles as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Helped by his caretaker Kyle Olasin, Steve Gleason passes by adoring fans as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
46 / 68

Helped by his caretaker Kyle Olasin, Steve Gleason passes by adoring fans as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers and Michel Gleason look on as caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve on the sidelines at the Superdome for pre-game activities for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
47 / 68

Rivers and Michel Gleason look on as caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve on the sidelines at the Superdome for pre-game activities for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason plays catch with a family friend while Steve watches on the pre-game sideline.
48 / 68

Rivers Gleason plays catch with a family friend while Steve watches on the pre-game sideline.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
49 / 68

Steve Gleason maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason pose with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
50 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason pose with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
51 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
52 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
53 / 68

Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve worms his way into a group photo with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team during pre-game of the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
54 / 68

Steve worms his way into a group photo with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team during pre-game of the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Through his computer software, Steve Gleason chats with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team on the sidelines prior to the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
55 / 68

Through his computer software, Steve Gleason chats with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team on the sidelines prior to the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
14-month-old Gray works on a snack as Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
56 / 68

14-month-old Gray works on a snack as Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason helps Gray get settled in her dad's lap as Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
57 / 68

Michel Gleason helps Gray get settled in her dad's lap as Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve ignores all the greetings and well-wishers around him for a few minutes on the sidelines as he calibrates his computer after arriving at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
58 / 68

Steve ignores all the greetings and well-wishers around him for a few minutes on the sidelines as he calibrates his computer after arriving at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
With cheers of support from fans and "Sign Man" Larry Rolling, Rivers and Steve maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
59 / 68

With cheers of support from fans and "Sign Man" Larry Rolling, Rivers and Steve maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Thomas Morstead (6) and the rest of the players as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
60 / 68

Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Thomas Morstead (6) and the rest of the players as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Sean Payton and the rest of the team as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
61 / 68

Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Sean Payton and the rest of the team as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Drew Brees and the rest of the team as they emerge for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
62 / 68

Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Drew Brees and the rest of the team as they emerge for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason watches the Saints players emerge from the locker room as he rests against his father's lap.
63 / 68

Rivers Gleason watches the Saints players emerge from the locker room as he rests against his father's lap.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason enjoy the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers.
64 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason enjoy the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve, Michel, Gray and Rivers Gleason enjoy the Saints Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
65 / 68

Steve, Michel, Gray and Rivers Gleason enjoy the Saints Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason and friends celebrate Drew Brees' record-breaking touchdown during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
66 / 68

Steve Gleason and friends celebrate Drew Brees' record-breaking touchdown during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason slips out early from the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers
67 / 68

Steve Gleason slips out early from the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason load up after the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
68 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason load up after the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
