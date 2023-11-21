Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 12

SAINTS AT FALCONS GAME PREVIEW
After a 27-19 loss at the Minnesota Vikings on November 12, followed by a Week 11 bye, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) return to division play in the rugged NFC South when they takes on the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Saints are a game ahead of the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an open NFC South divisional race.
New Orleans will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory against the Falcons and their sixth straight in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Saints currently lead the all-time regular season series 54-53. In 2022, New Orleans swept the season series for the fourth time in five seasons.
WATCH SAINTS AT FALCONS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS AT FALCONS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
National radio: Compass Media Networks
- Announcers: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Steve Beuerlein (color analyst)
STREAM SAINTS AT FALCONS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL SAINTS AT FALCONS GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Falcons for 2023 NFL Week 12, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints