New Orleans Saints entered, exited bye week with control of own destiny

In the first five games, Carr completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions, and was sacked 15 times as the Saints went 3-2. He exited the Green Bay game in the third quarter with a right AC joint sprain.

In the last five, with the Saints winning two of five, Carr completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,285 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions, and was sacked six times. He left the Vikings game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and concussion.

"I think as the season has gone on, I've seen improvement out of Derek," Allen said. "There are still things that you'd like to see better, but I think overall he's been efficient, I think he has protected the ball, he's been able to take some shots down the field when they've presented themselves.

"And so I think, like a lot of our team, we'd still like to see more consistency in the passing game, and there's a lot of elements that go into that. But I think overall, I think Derek has done a good job."

MIKE T, MARSHON UPDATE: The injuries sustained by receiver link-placeholder-0 and cornerback link-placeholder-1 against Minnesota will sideline them for a period of time.

"I think Michael Thomas and (Marshon) Lattimore, these are injuries that are going to take some time," Allen said. "But I think other than that, I think we're in a pretty good spot."

DOWN WITH JPP: New Orleans signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the practice squad during the bye week. Pierre-Paul, who is entering his 14th season, had three sacks in 14 games last season for the Ravens and has 94.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 167 quarterback hits and 127 tackles for loss in 179 career games.