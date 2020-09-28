Alvin Kamara shows he can carry heavy load for New Orleans Saints offense in loss to Green Bay

The New Orleans Saints weren't pleased with many aspects of their 37-30 loss to Green Bay on Sunday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. There were improvements made from the 34-24 defeat to Las Vegas the previous Monday night, but not enough to keep New Orleans (1-2) from losing its second consecutive game and to keep the Saints from finding their rhythm as an all-around team.

Still, there were some performances worth noting.

OFFENSE: Alvin Kamara is a star. You already knew that, but sometimes what is known, proven and obvious still bears mentioning. Kamara was as much of a one-man gang as could be against the Packers; he caught 13 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, including a dazzling 52-yard catch-and-run score off a check-down pass that was jaw-dropping, and he had six carries for 58 more yards, including a 49-yarder. Without receiver Michael Thomas, Kamara has been New Orleans' first and best option offensively. Sunday's game was his 16th multi-touchdown game, which set a franchise record.

DEFENSE: Really, not much to latch onto from a game where the opponent scored 37 points and the defense didn't do a good enough job getting off the field on third down. But linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ supplied a highlight; his sack of Aaron Rodgers – the Saints' lone sack – helped the defense force Green Bay to settle for a field goal, when the Packers otherwise might have scored a touchdown. Davis finished with seven tackles and a tackle for loss.