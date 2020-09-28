Alvin Kamara shows he can carry heavy load for New Orleans Saints offense in loss to Green Bay

The New Orleans Saints weren't pleased with many aspects of their 37-30 loss to Green Bay on Sunday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. There were improvements made from the 34-24 defeat to Las Vegas the previous Monday night, but not enough to keep New Orleans (1-2) from losing its second consecutive game and to keep the Saints from finding their rhythm as an all-around team.
Still, there were some performances worth noting.
OFFENSE: Alvin Kamara is a star. You already knew that, but sometimes what is known, proven and obvious still bears mentioning. Kamara was as much of a one-man gang as could be against the Packers; he caught 13 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, including a dazzling 52-yard catch-and-run score off a check-down pass that was jaw-dropping, and he had six carries for 58 more yards, including a 49-yarder. Without receiver Michael Thomas, Kamara has been New Orleans' first and best option offensively. Sunday's game was his 16th multi-touchdown game, which set a franchise record.
DEFENSE: Really, not much to latch onto from a game where the opponent scored 37 points and the defense didn't do a good enough job getting off the field on third down. But linebacker Demario Davis supplied a highlight; his sack of Aaron Rodgers – the Saints' lone sack – helped the defense force Green Bay to settle for a field goal, when the Packers otherwise might have scored a touchdown. Davis finished with seven tackles and a tackle for loss.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Wil Lutz really hasn't had to make a long field goal this season, and he hasn't been in a possible game-winning situation, so it's easy to overlook his continued excellence. But he made all three field goal attempts against the Packers, and he now is perfect in six attempts this season. He was a Pro Bowler last season and he has picked up where he left off.