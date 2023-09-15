Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Alontae Taylor filled slot nicely for New Orleans Saints in season opener

'Now it's just the man in front of me, and competing against that person'

Sep 15, 2023 at 04:24 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Alontae-Taylor-1920-WK1-TEN-091523
Michael C Hebert

Alontae Taylor still is learning the nuances of how to deal with the space, which is to be expected. The New Orleans Saints' season opener was his first NFL regular-season game as the team's nickel, and playing in the slot is different than playing cornerback.

"Outside corner, you have the sideline to help you out a little bit," Taylor said. "I feel like slot nickel is very much harder than playing outside corner, as for right now. A lot of space, a lot of windows that the ball can be thrown.

"But outside corner, you kind of know, 'All right, this is what I'm going to do, I have the sideline here so I can play this this way and this this way.' But in that slot, you can't play everything the same way, especially with the receivers that you have and the tight ends."

Taylor played the position more than satisfactorily in the Saints' 16-15 victory over Tennessee, and hopes to build on that performance Monday night, when New Orleans (1-0) plays Carolina (0-1) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

"He did a nice job," Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "There's always some things you can get better at, but I think overall he did a nice job. We looked at the tape, easy corrections to make.

"But he has the type of ability that I like in there. He has size, he's quick, he's aggressive, he likes to tackle. He'll keep getting better every week."

Taylor, who finished with five tackles and a pass defensed, remains his own harshest critic.

"I feel like I played all right," he said. "I had some mistakes out there that were very noticeable, and some that nobody really knew that I made. But the guys picked me up and the guys corrected me on the sideline so when I went back out there, I was just as confident for the next plays."

But he has an unshakeable confidence that allows him to brush off errors and move to the next play. Prior to the regular season, New Orleans released Bradley Roby, last season's starter in the slot, which thrust Taylor into the starter's role.

"I feel like I'm here for a reason," said Taylor, New Orleans' second-round pick last year, who started nine games at cornerback as a rookie. "I feel like God blessed me with the ability, He blessed me with the brain to be able to go out and execute whatever it is I need to execute.

"So, I don't allow myself to get down for that. I understand that the coaches trust me and I have faith in myself. I just go out there and as long as I prepare the right way, on Sundays I let it loose and mistakes will be made, but I just try to make sure I learn from those.

Related Links

"I really get down on myself in practice, because I make some mistakes in practice. But I feel like that's the time, that's where I can really beat myself up, where there's not a lot of eyes there, just the coaches. And then come Sunday I just go out there and play.

"So, I make the mistakes in practice, we have meetings afterward and they correct me and I just go out there and play."

And the more he plays, the more comfortable he gets playing a position with which he had little familiarity before this offseason.

"I don't think I have any anxiety anymore about the position," Taylor said. "I feel pretty comfortable with it. We kind of had a lot of plays in our playbook for this last game, our playbook is big, but I feel like we kind of hit the hard things that we will have to attack throughout the season. So now it's just the man in front of me, and competing against that person."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints offense chasing improvement after season opener

"As an offense, all 11 guys have to do the right thing for a play to work"
news

Forced turnovers, red zone stops highlight sterling defensive effort by New Orleans Saints defense in season opener

'That's exactly what I'm looking for. Opportunities. A lot of times, I go the whole game with no opportunities'
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was victorious long before walking on field for Sunday's game

'When we leave this game we go back to being regular people. And regular people are living life, and people are waiting for a knock'
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu enjoys successful homecoming

The three-time All-Pro safety looks to start another strong season with his hometown team
news

New Orleans Saints sign guard/center Cesar Ruiz to a four-year contract extension

Ruiz is now under contract for the next five seasons 
news

New Orleans Saints defense faces formidable challenge in Titans running back Derrick Henry

'Even if you do everything right, you still have to tackle him'
news

After a season off, tight end Jimmy Graham excited to begin second phase as a New Orleans Saint

'How incredible it is to be back, be back with this organization, in this locker room'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has simple goal in second stint with Coach Dennis Allen

'Hopefully, I can be successful and help him have more success. I believe in him so much'
news

Running back Jamaal Williams laser focused on New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm not a real talker about it. I just go out there and do it, and then after it's done I just keep on pushing'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson eyeing another significant leap

'That's the tier I'm trying to break into, being great'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor finding right fit in the slot

'He's got all the ability to be able to do it, the one thing he lacks is the experience in there'
Advertising