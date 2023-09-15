Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Five Saints listed on Friday's Injury Report

Sep 15, 2023 at 02:41 PM
New Orleans Saints
Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday
S J.T. Gray Shoulder LP LP
RB Kendre Miller Hamstring LP LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP FP
TE Jimmy Graham Rest LP FP
TE Juwan Johnson Calf LP FP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Friday's report from Carolina is an estimation due to a team walk thru.

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday
CB Jaycee Horn Hamstring DNP DNP
WR D.J. Chark Hamstring LP LP
T Taylor Moton Biceps LP LP

