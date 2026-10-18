Halftime Update: New Orleans Saints 10, New York Giants 10 | 2026 NFL Week 6

East Rutherford, N.J. - The New Orleans Saints, trying to end a three-game losing streak, rallied to a 10-10, halftime tie with the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. New York then extended their lead with a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Saints trailed 10-0 in the second quarter before Daniel Carlson kicked a 58-yard field goal. On the ensuing kickoff, linebacker Isaiah Stalbird forced a fumble that tight end Oscar Delp recovered, and the Saints converted the turnover into a 2-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Bryce Lance to tie the score.

Shough was eight of 19 for 58 yards. Devaughn Vele and Chris Olave had two catches each for 34 and 15 yards, respectively.

The Saints recorded three sacks in the first half by Carl Granderson, Chase Youngand Pete Werner.