Saints Gameday Guide 2023: Week 7 vs. Jaguars

SAINTS-JAGUARS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
SAINTS-JAGUARS GAME OVERVIEW:
The New Orleans Saints will make their home Thursday Night Football debut on the NFL's Amazon Prime Video package when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19 at the Caesars Superdome.
The Jacksonville Jaguars sit atop the AFC South at 4-2 and are coming off a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts while the Saints are tied with the Falcons at 3-3, both behind the NFC South first place Buccaneers.
The Saints have the upper hand in the regular season series against the Jaguars including winning the last four matchups and holding a 5-2 overall lead. New Orleans won the first ever meeting between the two clubs 17-13 in 1996 at the Superdome before dropping the next two contests 41-23 in 1999 and 20-19 in 2003, both at Jacksonville.
SAINTS-JAGUARS TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: FOX (WVUE 8 locally)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
- National radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Mike Mayock (color analyst)
NFL GAME STREAMING & HOW TO WATCH DETAILS:
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Enhance your gameday experience while watching from home with advanced game stats, play-by-play, video highlights, live pregame and postgame reactions + more! DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:
As we welcome you back to a reimagined Caesars Superdome, which has been thoughtfully redesigned to more efficiently and seamlessly elevate your gameday, every Saints fan will experience the venue in a new way. From your entry gate, to concessions, amenities, and the path to your seats. To ensure an enjoyable experience, we encourage you to refer to your Personal Game Plan and review the following important updates below so you are ready for gameday. HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.
MOBILE TICKETING & PARKING:
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the SAINTS APP or SeatGeek app. Saints ticket holders looking for more information about accessing, transferring, or selling your tickets can find more information and step-by-step tutorials on our MOBILE TICKETS GUIDE.
Reminder: Due to the ongoing renovation, Champions Square will only be available to ticketed guests. You will now be screened, and your tickets scanned at our two Champions Square entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) on the street level.
Once you enter Champions Square, you are now in the action and are able to navigate the full exterior of the Caesars Superdome, 360°. As a reminder, gates at the Caesars Superdome will continue to open 2 hours before kickoff and re-entry will not be permitted once you enter through the Champions Square entrances.
CLEAR BAG POLICY REMINDER:
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the Caesars Superdome:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, 6.5" x 4.5", with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
Mobile lockers for non-regulation sized bag storage are available in the Chevron Bike Zone, located in the corner of Parking Lot 3 across from the Girod entrance to Champions Square.
GAMEDAY PARKING & TRAFFIC:
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. During the course of the 2023 NFL season, ASM will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within close proximity of the building. Only vehicles parking within close proximity to the stadium will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search. This would include guests who are parking in the A, B or C lanes of Caesars Superdome Garages 1, 2, 5 and 6 and both ADA East and West Lots. CLICK HERE FOR MORE PARKING AND TRAFFIC INFORMATION
Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? Simply download the SAINTS APP presented by Verizon and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone to make your gameday commute a breeze.
CHEVRON BIKE ZONE:
The Saints and Chevron are offering free, convenient, and protected bike parking across the street from the Girod entrance to Champions Square, in the corner of Parking Lot 3. There are also mobile lockers set up to store any helmets, bike bags, or other non-regulation sized bags that are denied entry into Caesars Superdome. Plan your route by taking a look at the protected bike lanes throughout the city: https://neworlns.co/NOLABikeLanes
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT
PREGAME & HALFTIME PERFORMANCES:
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off and will include a special performance by Big Sam's Funky Nation. It will conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
Reminder: Due to the ongoing renovation, Champions Square will only be available to ticketed guests. You will now be screened, and your tickets scanned at our two Champions Square entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) on the street level.
Once you enter Champions Square, you are now in the action and are able to navigate the full exterior of the Caesars Superdome, 360°. As a reminder, gates at the Caesars Superdome will continue to open 2 hours before kickoff and re-entry will not be permitted once you enter through the Champions Square entrances.
This week's National Anthem will be performed by Tank Ball and fans will enjoy a halftime performance by Sister Hazel.
SAINTS GAMEDAY BELL PRESENTED BY CAESARS:
Ring in a new gameday tradition on Sunday as we introduce our Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars in Champions Square this season. Inspired by the city's iconic St. Louis Cathedral, various Saints legends will be on hand to ring the bell at 90, 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff as a cue for our fans to start moving into the Caesars Superdome to bring the energy as our Saints take the field! Fans will also be able to ring the bell virtually with the team on the SAINTS MOBILE APP all season long.
LIGHT UP THE DOME:
Be a part of the pregame show this season! Exclusively on the SAINTS MOBILE APP, fans can Light Up the Dome presented by SeatGeek during player introductions. Activate the feature on your mobile device and participate in a synchronized light show with your fellow Saints fans.
In order to participate, fans will need to have the most up-to-date version of the SAINTS MOBILE APP and grant permission for the app to use their microphone, as the light show is activated by the in-arena audio. Fans are encouraged to download the Saints app prior to entering the Caesars Superdome and have their phones open and ready prior to introductions. CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS.
50/50 RAFFLE:
This preseason, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the Gayle & Tom Benson Cancer Center. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS
GAMEDAY PROGRAM:
Fans have a chance to purchase the Saints Gameday Program online this season, courtesy of Renaissance Publishing. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW