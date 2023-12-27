Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 17

How to watch, listen and live stream Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for December 31, 2023

Dec 27, 2023 at 08:55 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Thumbnail-Ways-to-Watch-Week-17-2023-Buccaneers
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert

SAINTS AT BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW: The New Orleans Saints (7-8) will be rested and well-prepared after 10 days away from the playing field when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) in their final road regular season contest of the 2023 season. The Black and Gold are coming off of dropping a 30-22 decision to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in a valiant effort where they fought back from a 30-7 fourth quarter deficit to be within eight points thanks to big plays on offense, defense and special teams.

A victory Sunday will be crucial for the postseason hopes of New Orleans, which remains one game behind the 8-7 Buccaneers and in the same spot as the 7-8 Atlanta
Falcons in a competitive NFC South division race. The Saints last made the postseason in 2020.

The Saints will play at the Buccaneers looking to avenge a 26-9 loss to their division rival at the Caesars Superdome on Oct. 1, leading the all-time series 39-24
and looking to avoid two consecutive season sweeps for the first time since the two clubs joined the NFC South in 2002. In order to capture the NFC South title, New Orleans
needs to win its final two games of the season at Tampa Bay and vs. Atlanta, combined with a Week 18 Buccaneers loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints enter the contest still making a strong push for the division led by Coach Dennis Allen, who helped reverse the tide of a three-game losing streak by winning two straight contests at home in December, while not surrendering a touchdown prior to the Thursday night loss, where New Orleans was missing four starters on offense and defense

WATCH SAINTS AT BUCCANEERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS AT BUCCANEERS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), and Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (analysts)

STREAM SAINTS AT BUCCANEERS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Related Links

CP-NFL-Plus-1920

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

ADDITIONAL SAINTS AT BUCCANEERS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Buccaneers for 2023 NFL Week 17, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at noon CT.
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

Postgame quotes from the Saints Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

Derek Carr moved into 25th on the all-time passing yards list. 
news

Game Recap: Los Angeles Rams 30, New Orleans Saints 22 | 2023 NFL Week 16

Saints drop to 7-8 with two games to play
news

Halftime update: Los Angeles Rams 17, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2023 NFL Week 16

Rams will get the ball to start the second half
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

How to watch, listen and live stream Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams for December 21, 2023
news

Game Preview: Saints vs. Rams - 2023 NFL Week 16

The Los Angeles Rams host the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Thursday Night Football, Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CT.
news

Postgame Quotes: New York Giants, New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 15

Postgame quotes from the Saints Week 15 win over the New York Giants
news

Postgame Notes: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 15

Postgame notes from the Saints Week 15 win over the New York Giants
news

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon has career defensive day for New Orleans Saints against Giants

Quarterback Derek Carr, offensive line play clean games in victory
news

New Orleans Saints play clean offense, disruptive defense in victory over Giants

Two red zone touchdowns, seven sacks highlight 24-6 win
Advertising