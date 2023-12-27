Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 17

SAINTS AT BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW: The New Orleans Saints (7-8) will be rested and well-prepared after 10 days away from the playing field when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) in their final road regular season contest of the 2023 season. The Black and Gold are coming off of dropping a 30-22 decision to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in a valiant effort where they fought back from a 30-7 fourth quarter deficit to be within eight points thanks to big plays on offense, defense and special teams.

A victory Sunday will be crucial for the postseason hopes of New Orleans, which remains one game behind the 8-7 Buccaneers and in the same spot as the 7-8 Atlanta

Falcons in a competitive NFC South division race. The Saints last made the postseason in 2020.

The Saints will play at the Buccaneers looking to avenge a 26-9 loss to their division rival at the Caesars Superdome on Oct. 1, leading the all-time series 39-24

and looking to avoid two consecutive season sweeps for the first time since the two clubs joined the NFC South in 2002. In order to capture the NFC South title, New Orleans

needs to win its final two games of the season at Tampa Bay and vs. Atlanta, combined with a Week 18 Buccaneers loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints enter the contest still making a strong push for the division led by Coach Dennis Allen, who helped reverse the tide of a three-game losing streak by winning two straight contests at home in December, while not surrendering a touchdown prior to the Thursday night loss, where New Orleans was missing four starters on offense and defense

WATCH SAINTS AT BUCCANEERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)