New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs

In order to win, the Saints will have to accomplish something – play a well-rounded game – which sparingly has been achieved this season.

"We just haven't been able to put all three phases together consistently enough," Coach Dennis Allen said. "That's been a source of frustration for our football team, because there's been moments where it's looked the way it's supposed to look, and there have been moments when it hasn't.

"I think there are a lot of statistics that we can go through where we'd say, we've done good things. But we haven't finished and we haven't won enough. And I think all of us understand that this is a profession, this is a production-based business. I don't think anybody's trying to skirt that. We've got to do a better job of producing and producing wins."

Allen said he has no doubt the team will approach the games the right way.

"For everybody, when you're in this league every time you get an opportunity to take the field, you need to make sure you're taking advantage of it," he said. "So, we need to go play good football, and we need to get a win and it starts this week against Tampa."

Johnson said that looking in the rear view and reminiscing about what could have been isn't productive now.

"Of course it's frustrating, because you want it to be so good," he said. "We know what we could have been at the start of this year, what the expectations were not from the outside, but from within, and what we thought it was.

"But we are here now, it is what it is right now so the biggest thing, we have to win. No matter what the expectation was going into the season, this is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win. You want to reflect on, 'It could have been this,' but it's not."