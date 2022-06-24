2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

Guard Andrus Peat was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft and now returns for the Saints as a veteran in his eighth season. The Saints signed the two-time Pro Bowler to a five-year deal at the beginning of the 2020 season. Peat only started six games during the 2021 season due to a pectoral muscle injury that occurred during Week 7 against the Seahawks. He spent the rest of the season recovering and looks to be a force on the line for 2022.