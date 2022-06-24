2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster: Offensive line
Entering his seventh year in the league, guard Josh Andrews sets to begin his first season with the Black and Gold. After sitting out the 2021 season with a hand injury in Atlanta, Andrews looks to return to the field for the 2022 season.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pound tackle Sage Doxtater enters his first year in the league. After a four-year stint at New Mexico State, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints. Doxtater played in 48 of his 50 college games while allowing only 14 sacks. He was drafted 12th overall by the Toronto Argonauts during the 2021 CFL Draft. Doxtater decided to opt out and return for his final year of eligibility for the Aggies.
Ethan Greenidge is a strong, physical offensive lineman who joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in 2019. Greenidge spent the 2021 season rehabbing after an injury suffered during the Saints' second preseason game. Greenidge was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery and looks to get back on the field.
After spending six years in the league Jerald Hawkins returns home after signing to the practice squad with the Saints. The Louisiana native made his name as a three-year starter at Louisiana State University. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder impressed throughout college and was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Saints signed versatile offensive lineman James Hurst to a three-year contract in 2021. During the 2021 season, the nine-year veteran played in all 17 games and took the first team snaps at left tackle during the recently completed minicamp.
Lewis Kidd signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State. Throughout college, Kidd was an anchor to the offensive line finishing his career with 48 consecutive starts and being named first team All-Big Sky. His consistency on the line earned him the honor of playing in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Forrest Lamp was drafted 38th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers. Lamp signed with the Saints during the 2021 season and has a combined 18 starts at left guard. The Saints agreed to terms with Lamp on a new deal ahead of the 2022 season where he looks to add depth to the line.
Center Erik McCoy started 12 games for the Black & Gold in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 303-pounder out of Texas A&M was sidelined due to injury during the beginning of the season, but quickly returned to the lineup. The former second-round pick has started 44 games.
Guard Andrus Peat was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft and now returns for the Saints as a veteran in his eighth season. The Saints signed the two-time Pro Bowler to a five-year deal at the beginning of the 2020 season. Peat only started six games during the 2021 season due to a pectoral muscle injury that occurred during Week 7 against the Seahawks. He spent the rest of the season recovering and looks to be a force on the line for 2022.
Rookie Trevor Penning was drafted out of Northern Iowa with the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Penning enters the league with tremendous size at 6 feet 5 and 332 pounds. Penning was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, named to Missouri Valley All-Conference first team and was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk battled injury throughout the 2021 season, starting just 10 games. The 6-foot-6, 314-pound former 2017 first-round draft pick has started pick has started 73 games and received numerous honors as he is considered one of the best right tackles in the NFL.
Saints guard Cesar Ruiz was a consistent presence throughout the 2021 season where he started all 17 games. The Saints selected the versatile offensive lineman out of Michigan with the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has developed into a regular presence in the lineup.
Derek Schweiger signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State. Schweiger started in all 13 games his senior season and was a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist. Schweiger created lanes for All-American running back Breece Hall who was picked in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Calvin Throckmorton was a key member of the line in 2021 as he played in all 17 games with 14 starts. The 6-foot-5 Oregon product made 52 consecutive starts in college and allowed only one sack over his final 45 games.
A three-year letterman at Southern Mississippi, Khalique Washington signed with the Saints on a three-year deal. The Golden Eagles allowed the fifth-fewest sacks in Conference USA during Washington's senior season. He started 29 games over his three-year career.
An offensive lineman with the ability to play both tackle positions, New Orleans selected Landon Young in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. A two-time All-SEC selection, Young was a key anchor on a Wildcats offensive line that was named semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award. Young appeared in 10 games across the 2021 season with foot surgery putting an end to his rookie year.
Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints offensive lineman