2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Seattle Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints will host Seattle at noon Sunday, Oct. 9 on Fox, the team's first game following the trip to London. In their last matchup, the Saints defeated the Seahawks 13-10 in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 5 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
Coach: Pete Carroll
Quarterback: Geno Smith
2021 record: 7-10, fourth in NFC West
Most recent regular season matchup: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 - Saints 13, Seahawks 10
Seahawks-Saints series record: Saints lead 9-8
2021 season recap:
The season was definitely out of the ordinary for Pete Carroll and his squad posting a losing record for the first time in 10 years. The Seahawks experienced a multitude of injuries, most notably sidelining star quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson. After winning their division in 2020, the Seahawks finished last in the NFC West for the first time in franchise history.
Notable Seahawks roster additions:
- Tight end – Noah Fant (Denver Broncos)
- Linebacker – Uchenna Nwosu (Los Angeles Chargers)
- Tackle – Charles Cross (NFL Draft)
Notable Seahawks roster losses:
- Quarterback - Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos)
- Linebacker – Bobby Wagner (Los Angeles Rams)
- Tight end – Gerald Everett (Los Angeles Chargers)
