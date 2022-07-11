Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Seattle Seahawks

Saints will host Seahawks for a Week 5 showdown on Fox

Jul 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will host Seattle at noon Sunday, Oct. 9 on Fox, the team's first game following the trip to London. In their last matchup, the Saints defeated the Seahawks 13-10 in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 5 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Coach: Pete Carroll

Quarterback: Geno Smith

2021 record: 7-10, fourth in NFC West

Most recent regular season matchup: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 - Saints 13, Seahawks 10

Seahawks-Saints series record: Saints lead 9-8

2021 season recap:

The season was definitely out of the ordinary for Pete Carroll and his squad posting a losing record for the first time in 10 years. The Seahawks experienced a multitude of injuries, most notably sidelining star quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson. After winning their division in 2020, the Seahawks finished last in the NFC West for the first time in franchise history.

Notable Seahawks roster additions:

Notable Seahawks roster losses:

