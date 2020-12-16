Week 15 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Chiefs

SAINTS-CHIEFS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints close out their 2020 slate of AFC West opponents when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:25 p.m. The contest will be televised on CBS.

The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 11-3 and clinch the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, when they host the Chiefs. 12-1 Kansas City is currently in control of the top slot in the AFC playoff seedings, while 10-3 New Orleans are tied with Green Bay for the NFC's top record, with the Packers holding the top slot by virtue of their win over the Black and Gold in September.

New Orleans will host a defending Super Bowl champion in the Chiefs that barely escaped from Miami with a 33-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. An explosive Kansas City offense ranks first in the NFL in total net yards per game, (17th rushing and first passing), while the defense ranks 17th (26th against the run and 15th against the pass). The New Orleans defense ranks second in the NFL (second against the run and fourth against the pass), while the offense is ranked 12th (seventh in rushing yards per game and 21st in pass offense.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: CBS (WWL-TV 4 locally)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)

National radio: Compass Media Networks

Announcers: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Chad Brown (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.