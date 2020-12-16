Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Week 15 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Chiefs

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs on December 20, 2020

Dec 15, 2020 at 08:17 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

SAINTS-CHIEFS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints close out their 2020 slate of AFC West opponents when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:25 p.m. The contest will be televised on CBS.

The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 11-3 and clinch the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, when they host the Chiefs. 12-1 Kansas City is currently in control of the top slot in the AFC playoff seedings, while 10-3 New Orleans are tied with Green Bay for the NFC's top record, with the Packers holding the top slot by virtue of their win over the Black and Gold in September.

New Orleans will host a defending Super Bowl champion in the Chiefs that barely escaped from Miami with a 33-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. An explosive Kansas City offense ranks first in the NFL in total net yards per game, (17th rushing and first passing), while the defense ranks 17th (26th against the run and 15th against the pass). The New Orleans defense ranks second in the NFL (second against the run and fourth against the pass), while the offense is ranked 12th (seventh in rushing yards per game and 21st in pass offense.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: CBS (WWL-TV 4 locally)

  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)

National radio: Compass Media Networks

  • Announcers: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Chad Brown (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Photo-Game-Pass-Devices-Transparent-687x385

Ways To Watch

From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!

VIEW DEVICES START A FREE TRIAL

Related Links

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

FEDEX DOME AT HOME LIVE PREGAME SHOW:
Catch a gameday preview with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Chiefs in Week 15. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

DOME AT HOME:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring gameday home! Whether home or away, make the most of gameday with Dome at Home second screen experience on the Saints mobile app. Huddle up for exclusive content and features including:

  • A new live pre-game show one hour before kickoff
  • Live highlights and entertainment during the game
  • Chance to win $1,000
  • Access to the game day rituals you love, including player intros and countdown to kickoff

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY MERCEDES-BENZ:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following Week 15 against the Saints and Chiefs on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Saints at Chiefs: Game Action #1 - October 23, 2016

Check out the Saints in action against the Chiefs in Week 7.

No Title
1 / 84
No Title
2 / 84
No Title
3 / 84
No Title
4 / 84
No Title
5 / 84
No Title
6 / 84
No Title
7 / 84
No Title
8 / 84
No Title
9 / 84
No Title
10 / 84
No Title
11 / 84
No Title
12 / 84
No Title
13 / 84
No Title
14 / 84
No Title
15 / 84
No Title
16 / 84
No Title
17 / 84
No Title
18 / 84
No Title
19 / 84
No Title
20 / 84
No Title
21 / 84
No Title
22 / 84
No Title
23 / 84
No Title
24 / 84
No Title
25 / 84
No Title
26 / 84
No Title
27 / 84
No Title
28 / 84
No Title
29 / 84
No Title
30 / 84
No Title
31 / 84
No Title
32 / 84
No Title
33 / 84
No Title
34 / 84
No Title
35 / 84
No Title
36 / 84
No Title
37 / 84
No Title
38 / 84
No Title
39 / 84
No Title
40 / 84
No Title
41 / 84
No Title
42 / 84
No Title
43 / 84
No Title
44 / 84
No Title
45 / 84
No Title
46 / 84
No Title
47 / 84
No Title
48 / 84
No Title
49 / 84
No Title
50 / 84
No Title
51 / 84
No Title
52 / 84
No Title
53 / 84
No Title
54 / 84
No Title
55 / 84
No Title
56 / 84
No Title
57 / 84
No Title
58 / 84
No Title
59 / 84
No Title
60 / 84
No Title
61 / 84
No Title
62 / 84
No Title
63 / 84
No Title
64 / 84
No Title
65 / 84
No Title
66 / 84
No Title
67 / 84
No Title
68 / 84
No Title
69 / 84
No Title
70 / 84
No Title
71 / 84
No Title
72 / 84
No Title
73 / 84
No Title
74 / 84
No Title
75 / 84
No Title
76 / 84
No Title
77 / 84
No Title
78 / 84
No Title
79 / 84
No Title
80 / 84
No Title
81 / 84
No Title
82 / 84
No Title
83 / 84
No Title
84 / 84

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 15 vs. Chiefs

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 15 matchup against the Chiefs
news

New Orleans Saints experience letdowns in all three phases, drop 24-21 decision to Eagles

Two turnovers on offense, 246 rushing yards allowed on defense, two missed field goals sabotage pursuit of victory
news

Transcript - Philadelphia Eagles postgame quotes | Saints-Eagles 2020 Week 14

Get postgame reactions from Eagles coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Jalen Hurts
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Eagles 2020 Week 14

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Eagles 2020 Week 14

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players
news

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Nine-game win streak comes to an end 
news

Game recap - New Orleans Saints fall to Philadelphia Eagles 24-21

Nine-game win steak comes to an end
news

Halftime update - Philadelphia Eagles 17, New Orleans Saints 0 

Saints offense struggles in first half
news

LIVE: Saints Gameday Chat with Graff | Week 14 2020 at Eagles

Chat live with Todd Graffagnini throughout the game
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 14 at Eagles

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 14 matchup against the Eagles
news

Week 14 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Eagles

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles on December 13, 2020

Advertising