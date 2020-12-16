Saints vs Chiefs 2020 Week 15 Preview

Saints vs. Chiefs | Week 15 Matchup
The New Orleans Saints close out their 2020 slate of AFC West opponents when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:25 p.m. The contest will be televised on CBS.
The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 11-3 and clinch the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, when they host the Chiefs. 12-1 Kansas City is currently in control of the top slot in the AFC playoff seedings, while 10-3 New Orleans are tied with Green Bay for the NFC's top record, with the Packers holding the top slot by virtue of their win over the Black and Gold in September.
The Saints come into the contest off a 24-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, snapping a nine-game losing streak. After falling behind 17-0 in the first half with struggles on offense, defense and special teams, New Orleans was surging at the right time in the contest, early in the fourth quarter, having scored two third quarter touchdowns to cut the deficit to three points and forcing the Eagles offense off the field. But on a third-and-three situation from the Philadelphia 43 yard line, RB Alvin Kamara managed only a one-yard game on a pass from QB Taysom Hill and on fourth down, Hill was sacked for a six-yard loss and lost a fumble. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts then engineered a six-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Philadelphia RB Miles Sanders. New Orleans recovered from a subsequent 57-yard missed field goal attempt as LB Kwon Alexander forced a fumble by Hurts that was recovered by S Malcolm Jenkins, setting up a 20-yard connection from Hill to TE Jared Cook with 1:24 left. But New Orleans ran out of time, when they when they were unable to recover an onside kick attempt.
New Orleans will host a defending Super Bowl champion in the Chiefs that barely escaped from Miami with a 33-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. An explosive Kansas City offense ranks first in the NFL in total net yards per game, (17th rushing and first passing), while the defense ranks 17th (26th against the run and 15th against the pass). The New Orleans defense ranks second in the NFL (second against the run and fourth against the pass), while the offense is ranked 12th (seventh in rushing yards per game and 21st in pass offense.
Around The NFC South: The Carolina Panthers (4-9) will travel to play the Packers (10-3) on Saturday night and the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) on Sunday.
Saints vs. Chiefs | Week 15 Broadcast Information
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2020 – 3:25 P.M. (CST)
MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME – NEW ORLEANS, LA
- TV: CBS (WWL-TV 4 locally) – Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: Compass Media Networks – Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Chad Brown (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
Kansas City Chiefs | Top Stats in Week 14
- Patrick Mahomes: 24/34 for 393 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
- Tyreek Hill: 3 receptions for 79 yards and 1 TD + 1 carry for 32 yards and 1 TD
- Travis Kelce: 8 receptions for 136 yards and 1 TD
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 14
- Taysom Hill: 28/38 for 291 yards, 2 TD and 1 INT
- Alvin Kamara: 11 carries for 50 yards and 1 TD + 7 catches for 44 yards
- Emmanuel Sanders: 3 receptions for 48 yards and 1 TD
Kansas City Chiefs | Week 14 Recap vs. Miami Dolphins
from Chiefs.com
The Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the Miami Dolphins, 33-27, on Sunday afternoon in their first trip to Hard Rock Stadium since winning Super Bowl LIV last season.
The Chiefs erased an early double-digit deficit with 30 unanswered points, and despite a late Dolphins' rally that brought the margin within six points, Kansas City held on to win their eighth-consecutive game while securing a fifth-straight AFC West title in the process.
Saints vs Chiefs | Series History
The Chiefs lead the series 6-5, following a 27-21 win by Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on October 23, 2016. Five games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. New Orleans has posted a 2-3 record at the Superdome.
Saints vs Chiefs | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Chiefs
|Record
|10-3
|12-1
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|28.3 (7)
|31.0 (2)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.4 (5)
|21.6 (8)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|369.8 (12)
|429.2 (1)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|137.3 (7)
|111.7 (17)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|232.5 (21)
|317.5 (1)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|298.4 (2)
|358.8 (17)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|89.2 (2)
|128.4 (26)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|209.2 (4)
|230.5 (15)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.1 (8)
|25.5 (5t)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.2 (9)
|8.8 (18)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+6 (7)
|+8 (5)
|Penalties
|80
|89
|Penalty Yards
|843
|755
|Opp. Penalties
|55
|76
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|438
|599
Saints vs Chiefs | Connections
Saints tight end Garrett Griffin prepped at Louisburg (Ks.) HS, where he was coached by his father Gary.
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara played at Hutchinson (Ks.) Junior College in 2014, where he was the Kansas Junior College Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
New Orleans Defensive Assistant Michael Wilhoite is a Manhattan, Kan. Native, who played at Washburn and for the UFL's Omaha (Neb.) Nighthawks in 2011. WIlhoite and Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore were also teammates with the San Francisco 49ers.
Saints Offensive Line Coach Dan Roushar is a Clinton, Iowa native.
Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta tutored the Chiefs secondary from 2001-05. Giunta tutored Kansas City Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks Coach Sam Madison when he finished his playing career with the New York Giants from 2006-08 and also worked with Chiefs Defensive Backs Coach Dave Merritt on the Giants coaching staff from 206-14.
Chiefs Wide Receivers Coach Greg Lewis served as as an offensive assistant in New Orleans in 2015.
Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson's father Collie, played football at Missouri Southern University.
New Orleans Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Dan Dalrymple worked with Chiefs Running Backs Coach Deland McCullough when he played at Miami (Ohio) and Dalrymple supervised their strength program.
Kansas City Strength and Conditioning Coach Barry Rubin is a Monroe native, who played football at LSU from 1976-77 and Northwestern State from 1978-80. Rubin got his coaching Kansas City Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo served in the same position in New Orleans in 2012. Giunta and Spagnuolo served on the same Giants staff from 2007-18.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz were college teammates at the University of California. New Orleans linebacker Craig Robertson and Schwartz were teammates in Cleveland from 2012-15.
Kansas City quarterback Chad Henne was selected by New Orleans Vice President/Assistant General Manager/College Scouting Jeff Irleland in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft, when Ireland served as General Manager of the Miami Dolphins.
New Orleans center/guard Will Clapp and Kanas City RB Darrel Williams were teammates at LSU. Williams prepped at John Ehret (Marrero) HS.
Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kansas City wide receiver Demarcus Robinson were college teammates at the University of Florida.
Saints guard/center Erik McCoy and Kansas City tight end Ricky Seals-Jones were teammates at Texas A&M in 2016.
Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, going to training camp with the team and spending the first month of the regular season on their practice squad.
New Orleans defensive back Justin Hardee and Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti played together at the University of Illinois. Hardee and Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark were teammates at Glenville (Cleveland, Ohio) HS.
New Orleans offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge and Kansas City defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon were teammates at Villianova...Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson prepped at Amite County (Liberty, Miss.) HS.
Saints defensive back D.J. Swearinger and Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland were teammates in Washington in 2017.
Kansas City tackle Martinas Rankin is a Jackson (Miss.) native who played at Mendenhall HS.
New Orleans center/guard Nick Easton, running back Latavius Murray and Kansas City T Mike Remmers were teammates in Minnesota from 2017-18.
Kansas City Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a New Orleans native.
Chiefs Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Brendan Daly tutored Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown in New England from 2015-18.
New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen coached Chiefs guard/center Stefan Wisniewski when he served as head coach in Oakland from 2012-14 and Murray was also a teammate. Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and Wisniewski were teammates in Philadelphia from 2016-18.
Saints vs Chiefs | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: Ten points (three times), Saints won 30-20 (most recent) on 11/16/08 @ Arrowhead Stadium
Chiefs' Largest Margin of Victory: 20 points, Chiefs won 47-27 on 9/8/85 @ Louisiana Superdome
Current Series Streak: Chiefs won two games, 9/23/12- Saints' Longest Win Streak: Two games (twice), 11/14/04-11/16/08 (most recent), 9/26/76-11/21/82
Chiefs' Longest Win Streak: Two games, 9/4/94-12/21/97
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 30 points, Saints won 30-20 on 11/16/08 @ Arrowhead Stadium
Most Points by Chiefs in a Game: 47 points, Chiefs won 47-27 on 9/8/85 @ Louisiana Superdome
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 74 points, Chiefs won 47-27 on 9/8/85 @ Louisiana Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: 13 points, Chiefs won 25-13 on 12/21/97 @ Arrowhead Stadium
Fewest Points by Chiefs in a Game: 10 points, Saints won 17-10 on 9/8/91 @ Arrowhead Stadium
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 27 points, Saints won 17-10 on 9/8/91 @ Arrowhead Stadium