Saints vs Chiefs 2020 Week 15 Preview

Saints vs. Chiefs | Week 15 Matchup

The New Orleans Saints close out their 2020 slate of AFC West opponents when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:25 p.m. The contest will be televised on CBS.

The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 11-3 and clinch the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, when they host the Chiefs. 12-1 Kansas City is currently in control of the top slot in the AFC playoff seedings, while 10-3 New Orleans are tied with Green Bay for the NFC's top record, with the Packers holding the top slot by virtue of their win over the Black and Gold in September.

The Saints come into the contest off a 24-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, snapping a nine-game losing streak. After falling behind 17-0 in the first half with struggles on offense, defense and special teams, New Orleans was surging at the right time in the contest, early in the fourth quarter, having scored two third quarter touchdowns to cut the deficit to three points and forcing the Eagles offense off the field. But on a third-and-three situation from the Philadelphia 43 yard line, RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ managed only a one-yard game on a pass from QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and on fourth down, Hill was sacked for a six-yard loss and lost a fumble. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts then engineered a six-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Philadelphia RB Miles Sanders. New Orleans recovered from a subsequent 57-yard missed field goal attempt as LB ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ forced a fumble by Hurts that was recovered by S ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿, setting up a 20-yard connection from Hill to TE ﻿Jared Cook﻿ with 1:24 left. But New Orleans ran out of time, when they when they were unable to recover an onside kick attempt.

New Orleans will host a defending Super Bowl champion in the Chiefs that barely escaped from Miami with a 33-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. An explosive Kansas City offense ranks first in the NFL in total net yards per game, (17th rushing and first passing), while the defense ranks 17th (26th against the run and 15th against the pass). The New Orleans defense ranks second in the NFL (second against the run and fourth against the pass), while the offense is ranked 12th (seventh in rushing yards per game and 21st in pass offense.