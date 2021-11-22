Transcripts of press conferences from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian, Marcus Williams

Saints quarterback ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿

On the Saints' slow starts offensively but picking up production late in games:

"I couldn't tell you. The urgency is certainly there in the first half. I look back to the pick I threw on play-action. That's one play that's really going to – obviously the one that's in two-minute, too. (Saints tight end Adam Trautman) was wide open and if I get him that ball who knows how the game plays out. That's what I'm thinking about right now."

On whether he forced the throw on the second-quarter interception return for a touchdown:

"Yeah. Single safety. I moved a little to my left and just left it a hair inside, I think. Looking back, I probably just dirt it or throw it at the running back's feet. There's no reason to put the ball in jeopardy in that situation. I have to make a better decision."

On whether he saw Eagles LB T.J. Edwards on his first interception:

"Yeah. (Trautman] was wide open."

On the Eagles' change in pass coverage in the fourth quarter:

"Yeah, once you get to three scores you get a lot of shell defense and there's a little more space back there. You're not quite playing the game on your terms there. In the fourth quarter you're getting chunks, but it's really not chunks because you have to get back in the game so quickly. Or try to, at least. Everything looked pretty bad going into halftime and then (the Eagles defense) loosened up. They looked like they were trying to squeeze the ball on offense a little bit. Just didn't do enough."

On the Saints' comeback attempt coming up short in the fourth quarter:

"Just too much (to overcome). We put our defense in some tough spots and just too much. That's just too much to try to overcome."

On breaking out of the offensive struggles with a short week upcoming:

"I think we can do it. I think we have the players. I think the one thing no one is saying is, 'Hey, we're dinged up.' It's the NFL. The train is moving. We'll be ready to play Thursday. The urgency is high right now as it was before this game. (The urgency) is high, for sure."

On the confidence in Trautman:

"I think Adam is a good player. I think, at times, these weird plays are kind of glaring to some of us. It's easy to seem like we're down on Adam, but it shows up consistently on film that he's doing the right things, blocking the right guys, (and) making plays. I have no hesitation giving him the ball or trusting that he's going to do his job."

On the performances of tackle Landon Young and guard James Hurst:

"They did a really good job against a really good front. James has obviously been doing everything all year. Really can't say enough about how much he's done and how well he's done this year. I think it's kind of remarkable how much he's moved around and played at a high level. And Landon, (I have) a lot of confidence in him. I think he's going to be a really good player in this league."

On whether the Eagles showed more pressure today than seen on film:

"Yeah, a couple unique pressures that we hadn't seen, maybe. They're allowed to game plan, too. A couple early. But, yeah, they have a good defense, good front. They're well-coached. There's not a lot of easy plays against them."

On the challenges the Saints face on a short week and the remainder of the season:

"Like I said, the urgency is at an all-time high as it was going into (today). We know exactly where we're at. We have to string some (wins) together but it starts with this Thursday. It's one of those short weeks where a lot of times, maybe, you're like, 'I need some more time for my body.' But I think a lot of us are looking forward to playing again quickly."