Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - offensive tackles

As your New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2021 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0 and ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list.
Here are the top 10 ranked draft prospects at offensive tackle:
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive tackle | #1 Penei Sewell | Oregon
Overview: Rare-breed tackle with good size and the elite foot quickness to make the most challenging move blocks the game has to offer. He's an explosive athlete who is better at moving forward than backward at this point, and his tape shows an ability to single-handedly spring touchdown runs (both long and short) with "wow" blocks. He possesses average balance and core strength, but he has trouble protecting his edges when rushers get into his frame. Sewell opted out of the 2020 season.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive tackle | #2 Rashawn Slater | Northwestern
Overview: Three-year starter with experience at left and right tackle. His compact frame carries play strength that can be filed in the "grown man" category, as evidenced by his heads-up battles against 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young in 2019. Slater operates with confidence and efficient movement that sees him in position to get his job done on most snaps.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive tackle | #3 Christian Darrisaw | Virginia Tech
Overview: Athletically gifted left tackle prospect with the natural talent to be as good as he wants to be. Darrisaw plays with plus body control. He has the initial quickness and smooth agility to get to any and all blocks in the run game. He's flexible and loose in pass pro, with the foot quickness and hand strength to punch and close up shop on would-be edge rushers.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive tackle | #4 Jalen Mayfield | Michigan
Overview: Athletic tackle with just over 1,000 college snaps. He plays with alert eyes and well-balanced pass sets, but an excessive punch wind-up and lack of anchor will make it tough for him to slow NFL power rushers at this juncture. His initial quickness tends to help him more as a run blocker than in pass sets, where speed can be a problem for him from time to time.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive tackle | #5 James Hudson | Cincinnati
Overview: Raw but athletic with big, strong hands and the potential to get substantially better with additional technique and strength training. His 2020 tape is erratic, with highs and lows on any given snap. However, teams will be much less interested in his inconsistency and much more interested in the flashes and potential.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive tackle | #6 Teven Jenkins | Oklahoma State
Overview: NFL-ready frame with broad chest and thick lower half. Jenkins not only plays with excellent upper-body power and hand strength, he combines it with a desired level of body control and athleticism to create a consistent, toolsy talent. His instincts and processing serve him well in quickly sifting through moving pieces.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive tackle | #7 Liam Eichenberg | Notre Dame
Overview: A better run blocker than pass protector at this juncture, Eichenberg is a three-year starter at left tackle but might be asked to move to the right side due to average slide quickness and inconsistencies in pass protection. He's well-schooled in a variety of running schemes and attacks his job with above-average strain and leg drive once he has his block centered.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive tackle | #8 Dillon Radunz | North Dakota State
Overview: Tackle/guard prospect with good strength and overall toughness but average athletic traits. Even against FCS competition, Radunz has too many reps where he ends up in chase mode at the top of the rush, and he doesn't appear to have the necessary recovery athleticism to live that life against NFL rushers. He appears to be a better run blocker than pass protector.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive tackle | #9 Spencer Brown | Northern Iowa
Overview: Towering tackle prospect with the hands, feet and length in place to become a quality pass protector on the next level. Despite playing right tackle his entire career at Northern Iowa, Brown has the athleticism to give it a go on the left side if a team desires. He's packed on weight and muscle over the years but his performance at the Senior Bowl practices showed that there is still work to do in terms of improving his core strength to offset his high center of gravity.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive tackle | #10 Sam Cosmi | Texas
Overview: Proportionally built left tackle prospect with above-average athleticism and solid technique. Has a tendency to play too mechanically, with inconsistent finish and fire. Ability to get out in space and adjust to moving targets is a big plus, but he's unlikely to get bodies pushed around as a pure drive blocker and he's not as instinctive as expected for a three-year starter.