Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - offensive guards

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position

Mar 30, 2021 at 09:32 AM
As your New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2021 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0 and ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list.

Here are the top 10 ranked draft prospects at offensive guard:

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive guard | #1 Alijah Vera-Tucker | USC

Rank
1
CP-Alijah-Tucker-2560-TTT-033021
Alijah Vera-Tucker | USC
Measurables: 6 feet 4, 315 pounds

Overview: Vera-Tucker has an ascending wide-body with powerful hands and above-average core strength, allowing him to play with good balance and control the action around him. He's not a forklift-style drive blocker, but he does have the frame and natural strength to improve in that area if he can play with a little better pad level.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive guard | #2 Wyatt Davis | Ohio State

Rank
2
CP-Wyatt-Davis-2560-TTT-033021
Wyatt Davis | Ohio State
Measurables: 6 feet 4, 315 pounds

Overview: There is no questioning Davis' strength or toughness. He has plenty of highlight reels spotlighting a chippy field demeanor. However, there are questions about whether his lack of desired physical traits and body control are things he can work around consistently as a pro. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive guard | #3 Trey Smith | Tennessee

Rank
3
CP-Trey-Smith-2560-TTT-033021
Trey Smith | Tennessee
Measurables: 6 feet 6, 330 pounds

Overview: When putting together a guard built for an NFL power-based scheme, the blueprint would probably look like Smith. He's big, wide, strong, long and will flash an aggressive streak when he gets geared up. The lack of body control and technique he put on tape suggests it may be difficult for him to overcome his limited athleticism.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive guard | #4 Creed Humphrey | Oklahoma

Rank
4
CP-Creed-Humphrey-2560-TTT-033021
Creed Humphrey | Oklahoma
Measurables: 6 feet 5, 320 pounds

Overview: Savvy, game-wise center with below-average length, good core strength and a full slate of intangibles desired at that position. Humphrey is praised inside the building for his outstanding leadership and having the recognition to make all the calls up front. He's more of a positional blocker than fork-lifter but has the core strength to neutralize and stalemate blockers at the point of attack. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive guard | #5 Landon Dickerson | Alabama

Rank
5
CP-Dickerson-2560-TTT-033021
Landon Dickerson | Alabama
Measurables: 6 feet 6, 324 pounds

Overview: Ascending interior lineman whose outstanding play at Alabama will have to be balanced against the litany of injuries he's sustained. He has a broad, well-built frame with above-average core strength and has true guard/center flexibility, depending on what a team is looking for. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive guard | #6 Alex Leatherwood | Alabama

Rank
6
CP-Leatherwood-2560-TTT-033021
Alex Leatherwood | Alabama
Measurables: 6 feet 5, 312 pounds

Overview: Leatherwood has projectable traits, solid athleticism and position versatility, but suffers from a failure to consistently execute at a high level due to issues that might be correctable. He sees the game well and works to stay balanced and composed in pass sets, but struggles with ranging and redirecting at the top of the rush.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive guard | #7 Tommy Doyle | Miami (OH)

Rank
7
CP-Tommy-Doyle-2560-TTT-033021
Tommy Doyle | Miami (OH)
Measurables: 6 feet 8, 326 pounds

Overview: With experience at both right and left tackle, Doyle has been able to prove that he's capable of playing on either side. An extremely strong player at the point of attack, he uses his strength to overwhelm matchups at the point of attack. Also possessing adequate grip strength, he's capable of creating gaping lanes as a run blocker.

-Via The Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive guard | #8 Kayode Awosika | Buffalo

Rank
8
CP-Awosika-Kayode-2560-TTT-033021
Kayode Awosika | Buffalo
Measurables: 6 feet 5, 315 pounds

Overview: Awosika is a physically imposing offensive tackle that projects best inside at guard. With above average strength levels and the versatility of playing both guard and tackle throughout his career, he will receive plenty of interest as a Day 3 target.

-Via The Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive guard | #9 Jack Anderson | Texas Tech

Rank
9
CP-Jack-Andersonr-2560-TTT-033021
Jack Anderson | Texas Tech
Measurables: 6 feet 5, 315 pounds

Overview: Anderson keeps his balance intact with a controlled set with his hands consistently loaded and ready to fire. He does an adequate job of keeping his head on a swivel when his gaps are uncovered and seeks work if he doesn't have any immediate threats in his protection. He's a scheme-versatile blocker that's experienced success with various types of concepts. 

-Via The Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive guard | #10 Jaylon Moore | Western Michigan

Rank
10
CP-Jaylon-Moore-2560-TTT-033021
Jaylon Moore | Western Michigan
Measurables: 6 feet 4, 311 pounds

Overview: A fluid mover in pass protection, Moore has easy movement skills in and out of his pass sets. As a run blocker, he comes out of the starting blocks with plenty of aggression. He's an adequate option in the run game, but his motor tends to quickly fade. Sustaining that demeanor throughout blocks is another step to unlock in his development.

-Via The Draft Network

