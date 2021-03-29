Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/29/21

Keep track of the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
Yahoo Sports Sam Farmer's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Sam Farmer has the Saints drafting:
"Jones could go earlier, but if he's available...one way for the Saints to escape salary-cap prison is by going economical at QB."
Updated 3/29/21
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Chad Reuter's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:
"The Saints are a bit thin at cornerback right now and former first-round picks Marshon Lattimore and Patrick Robinson are both free agents after the season. Stokes is a fantastic athlete with good ball skills who could be a Tre'Davious White-type bargain near the end of the first round."
Updated 3/26/21
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles for Tulsa in 2020, and at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern-day, off-ball linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league."
Updated 3/29/21
Pro Football Focus Austin Gayle 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
"Currently PFF's top-ranked cornerback and No. 14 overall player in the 2021 class, Farley is a fluid athlete with all the tools necessary to dominate at outside cornerback in the NFL. Before opting out of the 2020 season and declaring for the draft, the 6-foot-2, 207-pounder earned a 90.5 PFF coverage grade that ranked third among Power Five cornerbacks in 2019. While Farley could very well be the best cornerback to come out of the 2021 class, concerns with his back injury and his sheer lack of experience at outside cornerback could lead to him being available for the Saints at No. 28."
NBC Sports Reuben Frank 2021 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
"With Emmanuel Sanders now in Buffalo, the Saints don't have much at wide receiver beyond Michael Thomas, and he's coming off a injury-plagued season. Drew Brees' successor needs weapons, and Toney is an intriguing one. He had just under 1,000 receiving yards and 10 TDs this past year and also averaged 8.5 yards on 19 rushing attempts."
Pro Football Network Nick Farabaugh 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
"Whether their starting quarterback is Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, it is painfully obvious that the Saints need help in their receiver room. Nothing is set in stone outside of Michael Thomas. So, adding another savvy separator and route runner in Rashod Bateman to Sean Payton's offense can only take it higher from here. Bateman's excellent draft process only corroborates his terrific tape, and the fit with New Orleans is natural."
