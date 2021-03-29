Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/29/21

Pro Football Focus Austin Gayle 2021 NFL Mock Draft

"Currently PFF's top-ranked cornerback and No. 14 overall player in the 2021 class, Farley is a fluid athlete with all the tools necessary to dominate at outside cornerback in the NFL. Before opting out of the 2020 season and declaring for the draft, the 6-foot-2, 207-pounder earned a 90.5 PFF coverage grade that ranked third among Power Five cornerbacks in 2019. While Farley could very well be the best cornerback to come out of the 2021 class, concerns with his back injury and his sheer lack of experience at outside cornerback could lead to him being available for the Saints at No. 28."