Saints Welcome Elmwood Fitness Center Summer Camp Program

More than 100 kids enjoyed Wednesday's event

Jun 15, 2011 at 08:31 AM
camp_article_2.JPG

The New Orleans Saints hosted a Junior Training Camp and Saint Experience event for more than 100 kids from the Elmwood Fitness Center Summer Camp Program Wednesday afternoon.

The campers took part in football activities in the team indoor practice facility. The activities were led by the Saints Youth Program staff, Assistant Director of Community Affairs Elicia Broussard-Sheridan and Team Ambassador Michael Lewis.

The participants also toured the weight room, locker room and team auditorium.

Following the event, Saints Owner/President Tom Benson spoke to the group and posed for photos.

