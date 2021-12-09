Saints transcripts: Taysom Hill, Paulson Adebo, Marquez Callaway and James Hurst Media Availability| Wednesday, Dec. 8

New Orleans Saints Quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿

Media Availability

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

How did your foot feel when you woke up on Friday morning after the Dallas game?

"Actually, it surprised me, it felt really good. This weekend with my foot was really positive. We numbed it up a little for the game and I think that had a little bit of a lasting effect throughout the weekend. Honestly, it feels really good. I feel really encouraged by it."

How much has your finger injury improved, if any?

"Yeah, look, this is just one of those things that's going to require time. So, we're going to have to keep it splinted and allow enough time for it to scar down and heal."

Were you able to get the same rotation on the football after the finger injury?

"Look, any time you have something that happens to your throwing hand, it affects things. I certainly felt it and it changed my throwing motion and what I was used to. Look, I managed, and able to do what I felt like I needed to."

What do you plan on doing this week to play with your middle finger injury?

"Yeah, it's just, look, like I said, I don't know how it's going to respond. I've got this week to figure out the best process and what is my effectiveness in doing what I need to do to help us win. It's just kind of the stage that we're in."

How effective did you feel at practice today? Did you change anything in how you deal with your finger injury?

"Yeah, look, I felt okay throwing some balls today. On Thursday, I felt like I was able to do what I needed to do. I think that will be, again, a work in progress to see what my effectiveness is. As far as what I do with a splint, tape, and all of that, we have tried a handful of things already. We'll continue to try other things and figure out what works best."

Will any weather conditions affect how you deal with your finger injury?

"Yeah, look, we'll keep an eye on the weather. I know Sean (Payton) made a comment that there was rain in the forecast (in New York on Sunday). Certainly, having a finger injury and a bad-weather game is not ideal, but we'll continue to work through that and figure out the best solution for what I'm dealing with."

Will you eventually have to get surgery on your finger?

"No. There are a couple options; you could have surgery and certainly fix it that way, or you can splint (the finger) for eight weeks and hopefully that scars down and you have the full use of your hand. We have explored multiple options and had conversations with other specialists. I think right now I am going to try to splint it and see how that goes. If you can avoid surgery, I'm certainly a fan of doing that."

Do you feel this has been a difficult year for you?

"I don't know. We've talked at length about the ups and the downs for me this year and managing expectations, disappointment, and all of that stuff. I will tell you throughout this year that I have learned that you just manage the opportunities that come your way. That's really been where my mindset has been, what can I do each week to help our team win football games and be effective? That mindset has carried me through this season. It's no different than it was last week and the previous week. Now that I've had the opportunity to play full-time quarterback, this is the next opportunity for me and I'm going to do everything I can to take advantage of that and help us win games."

Has your perspective of being hurt often while in college (BYU) help you deal with injuries in your pro career?

"I think as a football player in general, you have these moments where you realize you can't take things for granted. I certainly had a lot of those moments in college (at BYU) and a lot of those moments this year too. Obviously at the beginning of the season (quarterback competition), dealing with a concussion and missing a couple of weeks. Sitting at home watching your team play without you was one of those moments for me that made me realize you can't take these moments or your health for granted. Then, dealing with the foot injury, missing a couple more weeks, and then coming back to play full-time quarterback. Yeah, this year's been a little bit of a rollercoaster for me, physically, mentally, and all that stuff. But to answer your question, yes, my experience in college has certainly helped me manage (my perspective). This year's been no different and having moments that help you realize you can't take these moments for granted."

Is there a particular moment a couple days before a game where you go to the coaches saying you can't play?

"Look, that is a tough thing to do. I am trying to find that balance if I am being honest. I have told the coaches, 'Listen, I'm going out to play and I'm going to compete. I'm going to practice at full go this week. If you guys see something to where you feel I can't be as effective as I need to be, then I get it. I'm a team guy and willing to play in whatever capacity, whatever that looks like.' My mindset is to prepare to play at full capacity and we'll go from there. I don't know how else to approach it."

Can you still throw at full strength with the splint on your finger?

"As I said earlier, it's a work in progress. So, I'm figuring out the best process to make sure I can make all the throws I need to make. It felt pretty comfortable today making the throws I needed to make."

What are some of the positives you took away from the Dallas game?

"I think we moved the ball. I think we had almost 400 (405) yards of total offense. You look at some of those numbers and think wow, that was a positive from this game. Then you start watching the game and what happened, you realize we only put 17 points up because we had four turnovers. So, all the positives were overshadowed by the turnovers, so when we did have opportunities to score, we didn't take advantage of them. Overall, I thought our tempo was good, our guys played hard (and) with a lot of passion, and that we did a lot of things really well up front. We moved the ball, ran the ball well, but again, it's just overshadowed by the turnovers."

Did you think you had the ability to hurdle a defender after you suffered your foot injury?

"You never know. You just never know. Look, you get on the field and your instincts take over. That was one of those moments where instincts took over and, in my head, too, my foot was bothering me and all of that, but I just kept my mindset and thinking, 'Get to Thursday.' Because in my mind, your instincts and adrenaline take over once you're on the field playing and you can do the things you need to do. So, that's how I felt on Thursday."

What does your finger feel like? Does it sting or burn?

"I do not have a lot of pain in my finger. I have kept it splinted since it happened (against Dallas). But I really have not had any pain when it has been in the splint. I think the sensation from gripping the ball, throwing the ball, and all of that has been the biggest thing. As I mentioned early, it's about trying to figure out what is the best process to have (gripping the ball) feel as normal as possible. That's what we're working through right now. When you do something to your gripping or throwing hand, all of sudden things change and you're trying to adjust."

What does it feel like gripping the football right now?

"Yeah, it's a little limiting because you don't have every joint available to grip the ball, so your grip doesn't feel strong when gripping to throw the ball. So, we're trying to do things to compensate for that."

Have you found the best process to grip the football?

"I think for the options presented to me, yes, I've found the best option that's been presented. But, I know there are other ideas have been circulated about a few other options, so we'll continue to explore them."

Do you think your dual threat skills as a quarterback will help you manage your finger injury in a game?

"Well, it's certainly a different element for a defense to try to defend and stop, so I think that definitely helps. So, yeah, I think being able to run the ball really well opens up the passing game. Historically, establishing the run game will open up things down the field, so I think that helps. I'm certainly not interested in going out there and playing mediocre football. I think that's the balance right now."

If you were just a pocket passer, do you think you would still play this week?

"I don't know. I think again, if I'm not able to function as a pocket passer, it's not fair to those around me if I can't do that. I think that's just where we're at."