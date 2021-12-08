Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 14 vs. New York Jets

Seven Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Dec 08, 2021 at 03:05 PM
New Orleans Saints
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 14 game against the New York Jets.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP
LB Pete Werner Elbow DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP
T Terron Armstead Knee LP
LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring LP
RB Alvin Kamara Knee FP
QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP

NEW YORK JETS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DT Sheldon Rankins Knee DNP
CB Michael Carter Concussion DNP
RB Tevin Coleman Concussion DNP
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff Ankle DNP
WR Elijah Moore Quadricep DNP
TE Ryan Griffin Knee/Ankle DNP
LB C.J. Mosley Back DNP
TE Trevon Wesco Ankle DNP
DE John Franklin-Myers Hip LP
LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Knee LP
QB Zach Wilson Knee FP

