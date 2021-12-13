Saints transcripts: Marcus Davenport and Erik McCoy Virtual Media Availability| Monday, Dec. 13

New Orleans Saints Center ﻿Erik McCoy﻿

Virtual Media Availability

Monday, December 13, 2021

Are you guys as a line going to fine ﻿Calvin Throckmorton﻿ for blocking that ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ screen play?

"Ah, shoot, we have not watched the film yet. We are going to do that in a minute (this morning). But probably so, yeah."

What was the atmosphere like on the plane ride back last night?

"Yeah, man, it just felt good. I mean, I went to sleep. But you know, I heard the guys talking and laughing and it was just overall a good environment and a good place to be in, so we're looking to carry that into another week."

Do you have a sense of where you stand in the playoff race?

"I have absolutely no clue. I'm kind of guy that just takes it one game at a time, one week at a time and just kind of focus on that and not the huge picture, so I don't know where we are."

What kind of an element this ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ bring to this run game?

"Yeah, I mean, he has a big escape the pocket ability. He knows he has the ability to make guys miss quick and get outside the pocket and rush for 30-40 yards because he's just that skilled. I think it adds another dimension to the offense when you have a guy like him back there."

When he's scrambling like what do you have to kind of be aware of when that's going on?

"I am just like, hey please slide, do not try to run somebody over or hurdle somebody because we do not need you getting hurt. But uh, that has not really panned out yet (laughter)."

He slide once right?

"I mean, yeah, he wanted the touchdown (laughter). I understand, yeah, I get that."

How instrumental was it to get ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ back in the lineup?

"I think it was huge, you know, he's the leader the o-line. He brings a physicality and a leading voice that is kind of unmatched so it was great having him back."

How hard has it been game planning without Terron and ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ not being in the lineup recently

"I feel like I say this a lot, but we're big on the next man up mentality in our room. ﻿James Hurst﻿ (has) filled in and he's done a great job. ﻿Jordan Mills﻿ filled in and did a great job, even the one game to ﻿Landon Young﻿ played he did a great job. Guys are stepping up and guys are playing well in those positions."

Do you think the run game can do the things yesterday consistently down the final stretch of the season?

"Yeah, that's what we are hoping for. It is definitely nice when you can have the run game going like we had to go on yesterday. We just have to come in every day with our hardhat on, go to work and pay attention to the details and try to carry it over week to week."