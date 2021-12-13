Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 13

Saints defeated the Jets 30-9 on Sunday, Dec. 12

Dec 13, 2021 at 09:11 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints move to 6-7 on the season following a 30-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The team's next game will be Sunday, Dec 19 at 7:20 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football."
  2. Saints Coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media Monday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to the entire call when it is completed.
  3. The Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will feature Mike Hoss, the team's radio by-play-play man. You will be able to find the episode here around 1:30 p.m.
  4. Missed any of the game? Don't worry, you can view highlights from Sunday's win over the Jets here.
  5. Saints senior writer John DeShazier highlights Alvin Kamara's performance in Sunday's win in the most recent version of Helmet Stickers. Read the full article>>>

Advertising