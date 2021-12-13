- The New Orleans Saints move to 6-7 on the season following a 30-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The team's next game will be Sunday, Dec 19 at 7:20 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football."
- Saints Coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media Monday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to the entire call when it is completed.
- The Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will feature Mike Hoss, the team's radio by-play-play man. You will be able to find the episode here around 1:30 p.m.
- Missed any of the game? Don't worry, you can view highlights from Sunday's win over the Jets here.
- Saints senior writer John DeShazier highlights Alvin Kamara's performance in Sunday's win in the most recent version of Helmet Stickers. Read the full article>>>
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 13
Saints defeated the Jets 30-9 on Sunday, Dec. 12
Dec 13, 2021 at 09:11 AM