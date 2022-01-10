Saints transcripts:  Demario Davis and James Hurst media availability | Monday, Jan. 10

New Orleans Saints Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿

Virtual Media Availability

Monday, January 10, 2022

Can you just speak to the abruptness and the finality of the season ending?

"Yeah it's tough, you play this game for one reason and that's to win and anytime you fall short of that, whether it's soon, whether it's later, it's disappointing. So yeah, you're hoping to get in and anytime you're in a situation where you're hoping and you don't have that control inside your hands, you know, it's not the best situation to be in."

How do you feel that your team performed under the circumstances and through all the adversity this season?

"I think it's disappointing because the year finished not being able to go to the playoffs. There's still a lot to be said and a lot to be commended for the efforts of the team and the players and the coaches and all that we had to endure during the year, but not just what we went through. Because everybody has adversity, but it's all about how you respond to it and a lot of times, when you take so many blows, you can either wave the white flag and surrender or give up or throw in the towel. But this team was resilient and continued to fight all the way through, even to the end and having a chance at the end of making it to the playoffs. I think a lot has to be said for that, just in the character of this team, you know, football is the greatest teacher of life, I believe. That's my favorite part about the game is how much it teaches about life and one thing about life is you're going to go through trials, you're going to go through adversity and you have to keep moving forward and that doesn't mean that at the end of the storm, you know, that the sun's going to come out all bright and everything's going to be all good. (It's) just like this situation, we fought all the way through and we still ended up falling short. But if you don't fight, you don't have a chance and if you do fight, you do have a chance and that was our situation and I think it's the same in life, the only way you're going to know or only way you're going to have a chance to make it to a better situation is to keep moving forward when adversity comes. And as long as you keep moving forward, the sun will eventually come out and eventually go in your favor. And so I think we got a chance to experience that firsthand this season and we're all better players and people for it."

Was there a time where things seemed bleak this season and how did the leadership of the team allow the team to fight back?

"Yeah, I think the toughest stretch was probably the five weeks of defeat in a row after, losing a lot of guys to injury and being in a situation where you just kind of try to scramble to get a win and I think in that situation it could have easily felt like disarray. But our mindset was just (to) continue to focus on the process, continue to keep our head down and do what we know works and eventually (it) will turn in our favor and I (think it) did. We were able to string together a couple of wins down the stretch and play some really good football coming down the stretch and so yes, I think in that moment was probably the toughest and then fighting back out of that of course and getting on a bit of a roll and then, losing a bunch of guys to COVID right before Miami. I think that was another challenge. But we came back from that and fought again and won the last two. I just think whenever that opposition presented itself, we just found a way to get through it and I think that to answer your question, that five-game stretch was probably the hardest blow we took, but we found a way to get back on track."

When you look back on the season, do you have any regrets about the way anything played out?

"I'm not a big person that has a lot of regrets. Anytime you fall short, of course, you're going to play it in your mind, like what things could have been done different? And so, I think my mind is still going through the season, recapping it on those things. But as of right now, I don't have any regrets."

How will you spend the next week, two weeks, three weeks, month or so?

"Typically, I keep my same routine all the way through the Super Bowl. I'm just big on conditioning your mind for when I'm in that scenario, I'll be prepared for it. So I stay on that track. My seven on seven youth travel team is beginning to pick up so I have meetings with my coaches and meeting with those players, getting ready for the season coming soon, so excited about that. And just a lot of time with the family."

Just with the role that the defense played in keeping this team where it was this year, I'm just curious what you think Dennis Allen does well, as a coordinator, to kind of get you guys in position to keep the team competitive. And what the continuity on that staff has meant to you and his players as well.

"Just a phenomenal coach, leader. Really understands our defenses' personnel, understanding what guys do well, understands how to put us all in position to have success, really good at understanding the opponents in different ways that they have success with who their best players are and how they want to get their best players the ball and putting us in situations and strategies to be able to best defend that. And when you have that on a consistent basis, you are able to gradually continue to get better from a player standpoint, and what you can do to make the unit better and from a defending standpoint to understand different opponents and how to strategically limit them."

As a leader of this team, just in that culture you mentioned, like just kind of what is your role and some of the other veteran guys' roles in kind of building that and establishing it and how do you bring the young players into that and kind of show them the way?

"Leadership takes on a lot of different roles, just depending, I think, number one is being able to do your job and do it at a high level. That's always going to be what's needed and required of you. Then I think just leading by example, showing guys what it takes to perform consistently on Sundays, from the way that you prepare, from the way that you train, from the way that you study to the way that you recover your body. Just kind of leading by example, and showing them that way. And then I think it's echoing the standard and what's expected in this building. There's a high standard excellence, it's a high level of expectations and just being able to echo that and show why that standard is what it is and, and how it got there."

Retirement at some point, what ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ said was when he got to year ten, that's when he kind of took it year by year and every year he kind of made that decision, having just completed your 10 year self, I'm curious how would you approach that scenario?

"Yeah, I'm not I'm not thinking anything about it. No time soon."