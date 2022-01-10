Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 10

Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons, but fall just short of the playoffs.

Jan 10, 2022 at 09:07 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in what ended up being their final game of the season. New Orleans finished the season with a record of 9-8, which earned them second place in the NFC South.
  2. The Saints 2022 opponents have been finalized. You can find out who the team will take on next year here.
  3. Today is Motivation Monday, so if you need a little extra boost to start your week, you can find it at NewOrleansSaints.com when it is posted. Be sure to keep checking so you don't miss it.
  4. A new episode of the New Orleans Saints Podcast will be posted on Monday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see when it is posted.
  5. Missed any of the action from the Saints Sunday afternoon showdown? Check out the game highlights>>>

