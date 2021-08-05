Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Thursday, Aug. 5

No, Jameis, no!

So far, quarterback Jameis Winston has had a very solid camp with his decision-making. Interceptions have been minimal (one coming Wednesday) and he has been very careful with the football. On Thursday, however, we saw a glimpse of the Winston we do not want to see in a Saints uniform. During his last rep of the second to last team period, Winston rolled to his left, went through a couple of progressions, then pulled the big NO-NO of quarterbacking, throwing back across your body (see Brett Favre in the NFC championship game in 2010). Sitting there waiting for the interception was linebacker Zack Baun who did Winston a favor by dropping what would have been an easy touchdown. As Winston came off the field, Coach Sean Payton met him. Thankfully, that's what training camp is for, to make mistakes that can be corrected.