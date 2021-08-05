New Orleans Saints seeing progress from rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo

It's showing on the field, as the 6-foot-1, 192-pounder not only is showing well at cornerback, but also on special teams as a gunner. The Saints have All-Pro J.T. Gray at one gunner position, but lost free agent Justin Hardee at the other; the two formed a formidable pairing.

"I have seen some really good special teams snaps," Coach Sean Payton said of Adebo. "I thought he had a better practice (Tuesday) afternoon. I think he is smart. I know he is. He picks things up very quickly. I know he has good ball skills.

"It's about putting practices together. He's someone who has good hips, he's sudden. You see his athleticism. I thought (Tuesday) was one of his better practices."