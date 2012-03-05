Saints to Host Special Teams Clinic for High School Coaches

The New Orleans Saints will host a Special Teams Clinic for High School Coaches on Friday, March 30, 2012 at the team's Training Facility on Airline Dr.
The event will include a full day of classroom instruction by Saints Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon.
Registration is only $20, which includes lunch and a New Orleans Saints cap. Registration begins at 8 am.
The clinic will be conducted from 8:15-4 pm with a 30-minute lunch included.
To register, please contact the Saints Youth Programs Department at (504) 729-5541 or (504) 729-5567.
Coaches are asked to register by March 28, 2012.