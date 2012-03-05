Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints to Host Special Teams Clinic for High School Coaches

Event for High School Coaches will take Place March 30 at the Team Facility

Mar 05, 2012 at 03:07 AM
mcmahoncamp_art.jpg

The New Orleans Saints will host a Special Teams Clinic for High School Coaches on Friday, March 30, 2012 at the team's Training Facility on Airline Dr.

The event will include a full day of classroom instruction by Saints Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon.

Registration is only $20, which includes lunch and a New Orleans Saints cap. Registration begins at 8 am.

The clinic will be conducted from 8:15-4 pm with a 30-minute lunch included.

To register, please contact the Saints Youth Programs Department at (504) 729-5541 or (504) 729-5567.

Coaches are asked to register by March 28, 2012.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints fans sprint toward the season with Kickoff Run

5,000 participated in the 11th annual edition of the event
news

11th annual Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

Proceeds from the 11th running of New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run will benefit the Louisiana National Guard Foundation
news

Will Shaffer wins 10th annual Saints Kickoff 5K Run

Annual race kicked off the 2022 NFL season in New Orleans on Saturday
news

Touchdown Club of New Orleans to host 52nd Meet the Saints luncheon

Tickets available for event on Thursday, Aug. 25
news

10th annual Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

Saints fans are invited to celebrate the start of the 2022 season
news

Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on May 16

Scramble, best-ball format event includes a taste of New Orleans on every hole
news

New Orleans Saints A.J. Klein and Terron Armstead to host annual celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game

Tickets on sale now with proceeds from the event to benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason 
news

Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20 at Bayou Oaks

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will participate
news

Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.
news

Seventh annual Saints Kickoff Run 5K presented by Chevron open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate the start of the 2018 season by participating in the New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron
news

Gleason Gras set for Friday Sept. 7 in Champions Square 

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation
news

Tickets on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Induction for Moore, Thomas, Hebert  

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV
Advertising