Saints transcripts: Sean Payton, Marquez Callaway, Paulson Adebo, Shy Tuttle media availability | Saturday, Oct. 23

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Local Media Availability

Saturday, October 23, 2021

How will you guys be prepared for this potential weather event in Seattle?

"We've had the wet ball stuff going. We've played there before in inclement weather, certainly it sounds like more. I think the wind is a big factor here. The rain can be. We talk about it everyday. You understand how your game shifts oftentimes, it's not unusual for the weather. We're seeing the same forecast (as you guys) every day."

Does the play-calling change?

"Absolutely it does. Yes."

The Seahawks are putting Matt Hasselbeck in their Ring of Honor on Monday night, what do you remember of him as a player?

"I remember working him out at Boston College, I was at the Giants I believe. We had a meal in one of the dorms and I remember calling him during the draft. I remember, he made a throw in our playoff game in '10, I want to say it was third or fourth down. He gets hit as he throws it into a zero blitz. It was an impressive throw. It was a critical play in that game. You would have to go back and look at it, but he's been a tremendous not only player, but person, ambassador to the league. It's a good honor."

When you talk about finding your identity as a team, what are the things that go into it?

"I think it starts with that team's personnel. Believe it or not you're always getting educated as a coach, learning more and more about the players. I think it starts with that. You're spending a lot of time on the fundamentals, grit and toughness, how to win each week but specifically to your identity, a lot of it has to do with your personnel."

It's not something you're trying to fit into a preconceived notion or anything like that?

"No, you're trying to use your personnel better where you can."

Alvin Kamara said yesterday that you like proving people wrong, that when you get in these situations for example with injuries, hurricanes, people are doubting you?

"It's human nature. Forget sport, it could be anyone's industry. You don't feel well one day, you miss (time), so you have an excuse built in for your performance. One thing about this environment is it's obviously very competitive. You're going to have to overcome some obstacles, every team is, it's not just one team. Nobody wants to hear that this is the fifth of six road games, how many starters you are out. That happens in our league. Hopefully we get healthy near the end of the season and are playing better. I just think it could become an easy exit door."

Is that something you learned from Bill Parcells?

"Probably a number of people. Bill was really good at identifying (issues). When an injured player would come back into the lineup, Bill would make sure he wasn't dipping his toe in the water and was all in. It wasn't if he didn't play well, then you had a reason. I think he was real good that way."

Malcolm Jenkins said you guys have had some of the best practices of the season, have you sensed that this week?

"I think it's been real good. We had time off obviously and it's been competitive."

Has your attention to detail always been something you've developed or has it been natural?

"I think you develop it as a coach. You understand every little thing matters. If it matters on the football field, then it probably matters in the weight room, locker room, food room, training room, it probably matters in everything you do, because how do you separate, where this doesn't matter. Certainly there are priorities."

Not related to this game, but do you remember this being the tenth anniversary datewise of Pete Carmichael calling the plays in a full regular season game for the first time and the team setting the franchise record for scoring in a 62-7 win over Indianapolis?

"I saw that (laughter). We made note of it in the quarterback meeting today. Here's what I remember. Obviously I had just had the surgery on that Monday so it was that following Sunday night. Sunday Night Football and I don't know what the score was at halftime, Peyton (Manning) was hurt, so they were shorthanded. We did a lot of good things. Believe it or not we had just lost to Tampa. That was going to begin a good roll here, a good stretch of games. I don't know if we had another loss somewhere in there but we were going to win the next ten of 11 or something like that. We had a real good team. Pete got a game ball and anytime anyone of us is absent in doing what we do and someone excels while we are absent, I look where I have to hurry up and rehab this leg (laughter). Yes, I remember it."

Is there a stat of the week?

"Our red zone numbers are good. The one thing you look at is stare at our offensive red zone numbers and say the one thing is we need to get there more, because we're operating at a pretty high level defensively the same way. That would be it. State of the week would be the mile per hour wind."

You guys signed Brian Johnson and had to keep him up for three weeks regardless of if Wil Lutz is ready or not, is he in particularly a strong kickoff leg or anything or is that until Wil's ready for sure?

"We really like the prospect, so each week we're closely evaluating Wil. It doesn't suggest that Wil won't kick for three weeks. It's not a big price to pay rosterwise."