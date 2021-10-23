New Orleans Saints Saturday Injury Report: 2021 Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Saturday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|LP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|P
|Blake Gillikin
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|RB
|Alex Collins
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Damien Lewis
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Brandon Shell
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|T
|Cedric Ogbuehi
|Biceps
|LP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Sidney Jones
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Darrell Taylor
|Neck
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|Foot
|FP
|DNP
|LP
|T
|Jamarco Jones
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|CB
|John Reid
|Knee
|Questionable