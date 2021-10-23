Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Saturday Injury Report: 2021 Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Four New Orleans players listed as OUT for Monday vs. Seahawks

Oct 23, 2021 at 05:07 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Saturday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
RB Dwayne Washington Neck DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Deonte Harris Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
QB Taysom Hill Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
T Terron Armstead Elbow LP LP LP
C Erik McCoy Calf LP LP LP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP FP FP
P Blake Gillikin Illness DNP FP
DE Payton Turner Calf DNP DNP Out

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
RB Alex Collins Groin DNP DNP LP Questionable
G Damien Lewis Shoulder DNP DNP LP Questionable
T Brandon Shell Ankle LP LP FP
T Cedric Ogbuehi Biceps LP FP FP
CB Sidney Jones Concussion LP FP FP
DE Darrell Taylor Neck LP DNP LP Questionable
WR DK Metcalf Foot FP DNP LP
T Jamarco Jones Neck FP FP
CB John Reid Knee Questionable

