Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Oct. 27

From NOLA.com
Saints snap counts: Analysis of usage vs. Seahawks for injury returns, offensive line, running backs
Saints film review: Last defensive sequence vs. Seahawks the right way to punctuate a victory
Derry’s NFL Week 8 Picks: Saints do it to Bucs again; Lions get win No. 1
Alvin Kamara named NFC's Offensive Player of the Week
From NewOrleansSaints.com
Jim Mora | Running Errands with Saints Legends
Black and Gold Fan Fest Presented by Hancock Whitney Calls of the Game: Saints at Seahawks - Oct. 25, 2021 Eat Right Tuesday: Calorie-Smart Bowl Recipes | Saints Live Well
New Orleans Saints transcripts: Coach Sean Payton, Terron Armstead, Tanoh Kpassagnon Even as a marked man, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara remains elusive New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara named NFC's Offensive Player of the Week
From WWL Radio
Bobby Hebert: "Ugly win" but Saints got the W