Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Black and Gold Fan Fest Presented by Hancock Whitney

Join Gumbo, Saints legend Michael Lewis, and members of the Saints community at Fan Fest

Oct 26, 2021 at 10:05 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Promo-Gumbo-2560x1440-051418

Hancock Whitney and the New Orleans Saints kick off Week 8 of the NFL season with the Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, Oct. 29 at noon on the outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney's New Orleans Regional Headquarters, the Hancock Whitney Center. The celebration will spotlight the Saints in anticipation of the Sunday match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints Entertainment Team, team mascot Gumbo, and Saints Legend Michael Lewis will make special appearances during Friday's Black and Gold Fan Fest, which includes samples from Community Coffee, Raising Cane's, a DJ, and roaming photo booth. A grand-prize giveaway includes two pairs of tickets for Sunday's game.

Vaccination and testing

As required by the City of New Orleans, all guests 12 years of age and older must provide proof of at least one dose of an approved Covid vaccine or evidence of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering the event.

Face coverings

Face coverings will be mandatory for all fans and must be worn at all times (other than while actively eating or drinking).

Hancock Whitney is the official bank of the New Orleans Saints and the exclusive provider of the New Orleans Saints branded debit card.

Related Content

news

Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan and the Saints team up to help Louisiana

FORNOLA pledge will build back communities affected by Hurricane Ida
news

New Orleans Saints host Blue Cross Foundation's Angel Award recipients during 2021 season 

Nine honorees awarded for improving the lives of Louisiana's young people
news

New Orleans Saints, NFL FLAG Regional Football Tournament set for October 30

NFL FLAG to donate 100% of registration fees to Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund focus donations on hard hit areas

Gayle Benson: "We must rely on those on the frontlines in these communities to let us know in real time what they need"
news

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen
news

Following initial Gayle Benson donation to Hurricane Ida relief, NFL family steps up to support

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each
news

Statement from Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints regarding Hurricane Ida

Saints owner makes initial $1 million donation toward Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
news

Luke Siegel, a New Orleans Saints fan befriended by former quarterback Drew Brees following a serious accident, has died

Family announces 15-year-old died after battling Covid pneumonia
news

Oak Grove's Ryan Gregory named Saints 2020-21 High School Coach of the Year nominee

Oak Grove High School's football program will receive a $1,500 donation
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

NFL Foundation Grassroots Program accepting grant proposals through June 30

Non-profit community-based organizations can apply grant toward capital improvement projects
Advertising