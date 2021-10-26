Black and Gold Fan Fest Presented by Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney and the New Orleans Saints kick off Week 8 of the NFL season with the Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, Oct. 29 at noon on the outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney's New Orleans Regional Headquarters, the Hancock Whitney Center. The celebration will spotlight the Saints in anticipation of the Sunday match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints Entertainment Team, team mascot Gumbo, and Saints Legend Michael Lewis will make special appearances during Friday's Black and Gold Fan Fest, which includes samples from Community Coffee, Raising Cane's, a DJ, and roaming photo booth. A grand-prize giveaway includes two pairs of tickets for Sunday's game.

Vaccination and testing

As required by the City of New Orleans, all guests 12 years of age and older must provide proof of at least one dose of an approved Covid vaccine or evidence of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering the event.

Face coverings

Face coverings will be mandatory for all fans and must be worn at all times (other than while actively eating or drinking).