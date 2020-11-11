Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Nov. 11

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 9 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Advertising
From NOLA.com
1st career touchdown for Saints rookie Adam Trautman 'felt like draft night again'
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-watch: The anatomy of a blowout
From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints rookie guard Cesar Ruiz blossoming under veteran leadership on the offensive line
New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's amazing Week 9 performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints 'Sunday Night Football' victory over Buccaneers delivers huge TV ratings
'GMFB' selects the defining image of Week 9
Saints #SayHerName Roundtable: Intersectionality