New Orleans Saints 'Sunday Night Football' victory over Buccaneers delivers huge TV ratings

NBC's broadcast averaged a total audience delivery of 18.9 million viewers in the first half, 45.7 rating in New Orleans

Nov 10, 2020 at 03:17 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Buccaneers Week 9 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints' 38-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night was a ratings winner for NBC.

NBC's broadcast of "Sunday Night Football" was the highest-rated prime-time show of the week. It averaged a total audience delivery of 18.9 million viewers before halftime, which is the most-watched first half of "Sunday Night Football" since Week 1.

The Saints market delivered a 45.7 overall household rating and a 63 share (percent of households watching TV that were watching the game). Tampa produced a 19.1 rating and 35 share.

The victory improved the Saints' record to 6-2, moving New Orleans into first place of the NFC South.

Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Buccaneers Week 9 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season.

