New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's amazing Week 9 performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic on the Saints Radio Network on Tuesday night to discuss his team's Week 9 dominating win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans Saints Legend Marques Colston also joined the show as a special guest.

"During the 2009, 2010, 2011 seasons, we saw some games like this, where man, just everything clicked, all three phases", Loomis said of the 38-3 victory, "In such a complementary way that it was like a snowball going down a hill. We've had games like that. That felt like one that we haven't had for a while, and it was exciting. It was good to experience. Obviously, playing a really good team on the road and look, I would say that most of the country didn't have high expectations for us in that game, and so that was pretty exciting for all of us."

New Orleans dominated in all three phases, only allowing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense to score three points. Brady also threw three interceptions, including one to Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata﻿. Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes, which put Brees ahead of Brady in the race for all-time touchdown passes thrown.

"Look, I think our coaches had outstanding game plans on both sides of the ball, all three phases actually." Loomis said. "I know Sean (Payton) called a magnificent game offensively. Dennis Allen called a magnificent game defensively. It felt like we had the right calls on for the plays that were being run against us. It was fun. It was absolutely fun for us and fun for our fans."

The Saints (6-2) swept their season series against the Bucs (6-3) in a dominating fashion and now look to extend their five-game winning streak when they play the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"Every game in the NFL is tough, and San Francisco has been a real good team," Loomis said. "They've experienced some injuries this season, probably more so than any other team in the league, but they'll come in and give us everything we can handle."

Loomis spoke with Colston about his time with the Saints.