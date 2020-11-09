Transcript - Tampa Bay Buccaneers postgame quotes | Saints-Bucs 2020 Week 9

BUCCANEERS COACH BRUCE ARIANS

(On how shocked he is with Tampa Bay's performance Sunday night)

"It was shocking. To watch us practice the way we practiced all week and the confidence we had coming in — we have to go back and look in the mirror as coaches, players, everybody, from yesterday to today. Another [game] where we go three-and-out and give up a touchdown [to begin the game]. Second half, I thought we got the turnover and we don't score a touchdown. I thought that kind of was the end of it right then and there. Give New Orleans credit — they kicked our [butts] in every phase."

(On if there is anything New Orleans does specifically to force QB Tom Brady into multiple turnovers in both meetings this season)

"The pressure helps, but when you're down 28 [points] you're not running the ball [and] the pressure's coming. It's still no excuse for interceptions, but he was getting hit and it's definitely not on him."

(On the offense not performing well in primetime games this season)

"That's one of the things we have to look at because that's what we just addressed in the locker room. We have stunk in those games. We won one of them [and] we should have won [against Chicago], but we didn't. This one, we just basically handed it to them."

(On the team's attitude in the locker room after the game)

"Everybody was pissed off. But, it's too late now – we've got to get ready for Carolina."

(On the importance of Sunday's performance not carrying into next week)

"It can't carry over to Wednesday. This will be gone by Monday and [we'll] hit the practice field and [get] ready for Carolina."

(On if he is concerned Tampa Bay's worst performances this season have come against stronger opponents)

"I think that's how you're usually judged. We were pretty good against Green Bay and really poor against New Orleans."

(On why he left QB Tom Brady in the game late in the fourth quarter)

"Just [to] get points on the board. He's the quarterback."

(On WR Mike Evans' lack of involvement in the offense)

"Part of it's scheme, part of it's reading out some things that Mike was open on and just finding him. [Tom Brady] is still learning the offense in some spots, but we've got to do a better job."

(On if the Buccaneers needed to run more in this game)

"Not [when you're down] 28 [points]. We were in two-minute offense pretty quickly in this one because we were only going to get so many possessions. We had to throw the football and obviously you've got to protect better when you have to throw the football like that."

(On how much G Ali Marpet's absence mattered Sunday night)

"I'll have to grade the film. I don't think Joe [Haeg] was poor. I think the fact that it was known passing situations every play, they were bringing five and everybody had a single block. It's the type of situation you never want to put your quarterback in that we put him in."

(On how tough the decision was to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter instead of going for it on fourth down)

"It wasn't too tough – it was like fourth-and-20. We needed to get some points for sure. Had it been a fourth and manageable – 10 or less – we probably would've gone for it."

(On what he prioritizes when looking at what needs to be cleaned up ahead of the Carolina game)

"Everything – offense, defense, special teams. They ran the ball on us and we're not used to seeing that versus anybody. Same thing offensively – falling behind, turning the ball over [and] the field position game was terrible again in the first half."

(On why Tampa Bay's defense did not use more blitz packages to pressure Saints QB Drew Brees)

"The gameplan today was to try to play more zone and get our front four home."

(On potential miscommunications between QB Tom Brady and the wide receivers)

"I'll have to go back and watch it on the film because some routes adjust different ways. Tom and the receivers might not have read it the same, so we'll just have to look at the film."