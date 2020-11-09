Transcript - Tampa Bay Buccaneers postgame quotes | Saints-Bucs 2020 Week 9

BUCCANEERS COACH BRUCE ARIANS
(On how shocked he is with Tampa Bay's performance Sunday night)
"It was shocking. To watch us practice the way we practiced all week and the confidence we had coming in — we have to go back and look in the mirror as coaches, players, everybody, from yesterday to today. Another [game] where we go three-and-out and give up a touchdown [to begin the game]. Second half, I thought we got the turnover and we don't score a touchdown. I thought that kind of was the end of it right then and there. Give New Orleans credit — they kicked our [butts] in every phase."
(On if there is anything New Orleans does specifically to force QB Tom Brady into multiple turnovers in both meetings this season)
"The pressure helps, but when you're down 28 [points] you're not running the ball [and] the pressure's coming. It's still no excuse for interceptions, but he was getting hit and it's definitely not on him."
(On the offense not performing well in primetime games this season)
"That's one of the things we have to look at because that's what we just addressed in the locker room. We have stunk in those games. We won one of them [and] we should have won [against Chicago], but we didn't. This one, we just basically handed it to them."
(On the team's attitude in the locker room after the game)
"Everybody was pissed off. But, it's too late now – we've got to get ready for Carolina."
(On the importance of Sunday's performance not carrying into next week)
"It can't carry over to Wednesday. This will be gone by Monday and [we'll] hit the practice field and [get] ready for Carolina."
(On if he is concerned Tampa Bay's worst performances this season have come against stronger opponents)
"I think that's how you're usually judged. We were pretty good against Green Bay and really poor against New Orleans."
(On why he left QB Tom Brady in the game late in the fourth quarter)
"Just [to] get points on the board. He's the quarterback."
(On WR Mike Evans' lack of involvement in the offense)
"Part of it's scheme, part of it's reading out some things that Mike was open on and just finding him. [Tom Brady] is still learning the offense in some spots, but we've got to do a better job."
(On if the Buccaneers needed to run more in this game)
"Not [when you're down] 28 [points]. We were in two-minute offense pretty quickly in this one because we were only going to get so many possessions. We had to throw the football and obviously you've got to protect better when you have to throw the football like that."
(On how much G Ali Marpet's absence mattered Sunday night)
"I'll have to grade the film. I don't think Joe [Haeg] was poor. I think the fact that it was known passing situations every play, they were bringing five and everybody had a single block. It's the type of situation you never want to put your quarterback in that we put him in."
(On how tough the decision was to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter instead of going for it on fourth down)
"It wasn't too tough – it was like fourth-and-20. We needed to get some points for sure. Had it been a fourth and manageable – 10 or less – we probably would've gone for it."
(On what he prioritizes when looking at what needs to be cleaned up ahead of the Carolina game)
"Everything – offense, defense, special teams. They ran the ball on us and we're not used to seeing that versus anybody. Same thing offensively – falling behind, turning the ball over [and] the field position game was terrible again in the first half."
(On why Tampa Bay's defense did not use more blitz packages to pressure Saints QB Drew Brees)
"The gameplan today was to try to play more zone and get our front four home."
(On potential miscommunications between QB Tom Brady and the wide receivers)
"I'll have to go back and watch it on the film because some routes adjust different ways. Tom and the receivers might not have read it the same, so we'll just have to look at the film."
(On his concern with losing the battle at the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense and how losing DL Vita Vea and G Ali Marpet impacts that)
"Obviously, [losing] Vita's big. It was disturbing. I think Joe Haeg probably played OK, but the game kind of led its way to no running. You're not going to win many games losing the line of scrimmage on both sides."
BUCCANEERS QUARTERBACK TOM BRADY
(On the turnovers against New Orleans this year)
"Speaking for tonight, one was tipped on a screen pass. You hate to have those happen, but the guy made a good play. Then, on fourth down, I kind of threw it up in the air. The other one, I definitely saw something and kind of predetermined what I thought was going to happen and made a bad play. So, I certainly have to play a lot better. Turning the ball over against good teams never helps. We just didn't play the way we were capable of playing. Everyone's got to do a lot better, and it starts with me. Get back to work tomorrow morning and try to make it a better week."
(On rebuilding confidence quickly before next week)
"It's about playing better and execution. We all have to do our job a lot better. When you play good teams, there's little margin of error. They've been a great team for a long time. They've got a lot of good players. If we're going to beat them, we're going to have to play a lot better than we played tonight."
(On the inability to perform well in primetime games this year)
"We need to perform better at every time. One o'clock, four o'clock, eight o'clock, Monday night. Sunday night – it doesn't matter. They're going to schedule the game and we're going to go out there and play. I don't really don't think it's anything magical that's happening. As players, we've got to prepare harder. We've got to execute better. There are no excuses for what it is. It's a poor performance by a team that's got a lot ahead of it. Hopefully, we can learn from it and come back to work this week with a lot more urgency, execute a lot better, and try to go out and beat a good football team."
(On if 'great' teams have performances like the Buccaneers had tonight)
"When things don't go your way, sometimes, they keep going that way. You've got to figure out how to stop it and then turn it around. We had our opportunities and we just didn't do it. We've got to learn from it. Hopefully we can learn from it and be better next week. It's not about predicting the future. I'm not here to say, 'This is what we're going to do based on losing a game.' We're going to get back to work and try and do a lot better next week. We've got to win one game. We're 6-3. I wish we we're a lot better than that, but that's where we're at. So, we've got to go on the road and beat a good football team."
(On the inability to get off to fast start offensively)
"We've just got to execute better. We've got to figure it out. Those are all good questions. I wish I had the precise answer for you because we'd be doing it. There's no magic play, there's no magic anything. You just go out there and do your job at a much higher level."
(On if he saw anything during practice that would lead to team's loss)
"No, we just didn't play well in any phase of the game. We've got to start better on offense and help our defense out. That's how I see it."
