Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Jan. 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 05, 2021 at 08:56 AM
New Orleans Saints

Saints Photos of the Month: December 2020

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

1 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
2 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
3 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
4 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
5 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
6 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
7 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
8 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
9 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
10 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
11 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
12 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
13 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
14 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
15 / 100

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
16 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
17 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
18 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
19 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
20 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
21 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
22 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
23 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
24 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
25 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
26 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
27 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
28 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
29 / 100

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
30 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
31 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
33 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
34 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
35 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
36 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
37 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
38 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
39 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
40 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
41 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
42 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
43 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
44 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
45 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
46 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
47 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
48 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
49 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
50 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
51 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
52 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
53 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
54 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
55 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
56 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
57 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
58 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
59 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
60 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
61 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
62 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
63 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
64 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
65 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
66 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
67 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
68 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
69 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
70 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
71 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
72 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
73 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
74 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
75 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
76 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
77 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
78 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
79 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
80 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
81 / 100

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
82 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
83 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
84 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
85 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
86 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
87 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
88 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
89 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
90 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
91 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
92 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
93 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
94 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
95 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
96 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
97 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
98 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
99 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
100 / 100

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints LB Demario Davis wins Bart Starr award, accolade presented for character, leadership
Can Alvin Kamara play for Saints vs Bears? What about others on COVID list? Here's what we know
Saints' front office execs, assistant coach targeted to interview for GM and head coach jobs
Grant Haley's 13-month wait for NFL action ended with Saints debut, 1st career interception

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Jermon Bushrod & Mike Triplett on the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - Jan. 4, 2021
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis selected for 2021 Bart Starr Award 
New Orleans Saints face 'different' Chicago team in Wild Card game after Bears quarterback change
With New Orleans Saints playoff game Sunday, Alvin Kamara could possibly play
New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 17 performance against Carolina

