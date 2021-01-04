New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis selected for 2021 Bart Starr Award 

Results are in for the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. ﻿Demario Davis﻿ of the New Orleans Saints is the winner of the 2021 Athletes in Action's Bart Starr Award.

The award, bearing the name of NFL Hall of Famer Bart Starr, honors Starr's lifelong commitment to serving as a positive role model to his family, teammates and community. Past winners of the award include Eli Manning, Calais Campbell, Benjamin Watson, Peyton Manning, and ﻿Drew Brees﻿.

"Bart Starr left the NFL with an incredible legacy of kindness, humility, charity and compassion. Though some fans may not still recognize his name today, most NFL players know exactly who he is because of his impressive record on and off the field," said Terry Bortz, Super Bowl Breakfast Director.