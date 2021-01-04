Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis selected for 2021 Bart Starr Award 

Prestigious character award to be presented at NFL-sanctioned virtual Super Bowl Breakfast on Feb. 6, 2021

Jan 04, 2021
Results are in for the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. ﻿Demario Davis﻿ of the New Orleans Saints is the winner of the 2021 Athletes in Action's Bart Starr Award.

The award, bearing the name of NFL Hall of Famer Bart Starr, honors Starr's lifelong commitment to serving as a positive role model to his family, teammates and community. Past winners of the award include Eli Manning, Calais Campbell, Benjamin Watson, Peyton Manning, and ﻿Drew Brees﻿.

"Bart Starr left the NFL with an incredible legacy of kindness, humility, charity and compassion. Though some fans may not still recognize his name today, most NFL players know exactly who he is because of his impressive record on and off the field," said Terry Bortz, Super Bowl Breakfast Director.

The original group of nominees for the 2020 Bart Starr Award included 10 men who all boast impressive resumes both on and off the field. Demario Davis was selected by his peers in the NFL, making this the only award – other than the Pro Bowl - voted on by all the players.

"Each year we have watched the players identify those who are living up to the expectations set by this award's namesake. Davis has distinguished himself as a quality person and a leader in the community, and we are thrilled to recognize him and his outstanding efforts," said Bortz.

Davis is in his 9th season in the NFL as the standout linebacker for the New Orleans Saints. He achieved All-Pro honors at his position last season. Demario and the Saints are positioned for a deep playoff run heading into the conclusion of the 2020-21 NFL season.

Davis will be awarded the Bart Starr Award on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2020, the day before the Super Bowl, when fans will join virtually with NFL sports legends for the 34th annual, NFL sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast. The Breakfast will be an online special featuring Tony Dungy who will be presenting Davis this award alongside Bart Starr's wife, Cherry, and son, Bart Jr.

The Breakfast program will also feature HOF player- Anthony Muñoz, CBS Broadcaster - James Brown, Retired NFL players - Chad Hennings, Rocky Bleier and Ben Watson and Head Coach for the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich. The Breakfast will be emceed by Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-host of American Ninja Warrior.

Find more information about the Bart Starr Award and the Super Bowl Breakfast online special by visiting SuperBowlBreakfast.com.

