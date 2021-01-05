New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 17 performance against Carolina

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief as a special guest on the Saints Radio Network Monday night to discuss his team's Week 17 performance against the Carolina Panthers.

"I think it was a remarkable performance," Loomis said Monday of the Saints season finale win over the Carolina Panthers. "Let's give credit where credit is due here. It's not just the players that stepped up, but man, when you lose players that have been practicing all week and that you're counting on, this is hard on our coaching staff. Look, it's happened to some other teams throughout the course of the season. It's really the first time that it's happened to us at this magnitude. My hat's off to Sean (Payton) and his staff for being able to move guys basically on Friday night, Saturday morning."

Ty Montgomery led the way for the Saints rushing attack that totaled 156 yards in the contest. Montgomery's performance comes after spending most of the week in the wide receiver room before he was forced to carry the load in the backfield after Alvin Kamara and the entire running back room was forced to miss the season finale due to Covid-19.

"Ty Montgomery was fantastic," Loomis said. "18 carries for 105 yards. And he had been in the wide receiver room all week, so it was just really remarkable.

"The defense did a fantastic job. And we shouldn't overlook that they were out a starting safety, a starting middle linebacker, and then two depth players in the secondary as well. So, it was just really a great performance from guys that we really haven't heard a lot about during the course of this season really stepped up. And then a couple of guys that we have heard during the course of the season stepped up. It was a good team win, and a good win going into week 1 of the playoffs."

The Saints closed out the 2020 regular season with a 12-4 record, giving the franchise three consecutive seasons of at least 12 victories for the first time in franchise history. No team in the NFL has won more games than the Saints dating to the start of the 2017 season. The Saints will play host to the Chicago Bears (8-8) in a Wild Card game at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It will be televised by CBS.