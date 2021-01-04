New Orleans Saints face 'different' Chicago team in Wild Card game after Bears quarterback change

"I think you're seeing a little bit more under center run game," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "They're doing a good job with that, play-action boots and nakeds off of it. I think they're playing well up front and I think it's been a little bit more complementary game. I think that you see a little different team."

That's attributable to Trubisky elevating his consistency. In the first three games, he completed 59 percent of his passes for 560 yards and six touchdowns, with three interceptions, and ran eight times for 85 yards. He was replaced in the third game, against Atlanta, after completing 13 of 22 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, with an interception; Foles led the Bears to a comeback, 30-26 road win.

But in the six games since returning to starting status, Trubisky has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,495 yards and 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions, and has 24 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown.