Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Dec. 29

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 29, 2020 at 09:00 AM
From NOLA.com
The Saints rushing attack is peaking exactly when it's supposed to. 'We were all clicking'
Saints clinch at least the No. 3 seed after win over Vikings, No. 1 seed still in play; here's how
Alvin Kamara earned Drew Brees' son Baylen a fantasy football championship

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints running in right direction as playoffs near
New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in win over Minnesota Vikings
Alvin Kamara up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week
NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17
New Orleans Saints 2021 opponents finalized
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 16 performance against Minnesota
Saints Conference Call: Sean Payton on December 28, 2020
Peoples Health Champion: Patricia R. "Pat Jones"

