Kickoff for New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers game moved to 3:25 p.m.

With the New Orleans Saints in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, the NFL has moved the team's Week 17 game at the Carolina Panthers from noon to 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3. Fox will broadcast the game.
The Saints are 11-4 and have won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season and can earn the top seed if the Chicago Bears (8-7) defeat the Green Bay Packers (12-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (11-4) beat the San Francisco 49ers (6-9). All three of those games will be played at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. The Bears are still in the mix for the final wild-card spot while the 49ers have been eliminated from possibly making the playoffs.
The Panthers (5-10) defeated the Washington Football Team 20-13 on Sunday, Dec. 27. The Saints defeated the Panthers 27-24 on Oct. 25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Because of the change in the playoff format this season (seven teams in each conference instead of six) only the top seed receives a first-round bye. The Saints are guaranteed a home playoff game no matter the results of the Week 17 games.