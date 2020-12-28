New Orleans Saints 2021 opponents finalized

The New Orleans Saints won their fourth consecutive NFC South title with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day and their 2021 opponents were finalized on Sunday, Dec. 27. The NFC South is matched up against the AFC East and the NFC East next season. Note that a 17th game reportedly will be added to the schedule.

Saints home opponents in 2021:

Atlanta

Carolina

Tampa Bay

Dallas

New York Giants

Buffalo

Miami

Green Bay

Saints road opponents in 2021:

Atlanta

Carolina

Tampa Bay

New England

Seattle

New York Jets

Philadelphia

Washington

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis.

Under the formula, every team within a division plays 16 games as follows:

Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).

The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).

The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).