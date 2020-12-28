Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2021 opponents finalized

Saints will play AFC East, NFC East

Dec 28, 2020 at 10:09 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints won their fourth consecutive NFC South title with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day and their 2021 opponents were finalized on Sunday, Dec. 27. The NFC South is matched up against the AFC East and the NFC East next season. Note that a 17th game reportedly will be added to the schedule.

Saints home opponents in 2021:

Atlanta
Carolina
Tampa Bay
Dallas
New York Giants
Buffalo
Miami
Green Bay

Saints road opponents in 2021:

Atlanta
Carolina
Tampa Bay
New England
Seattle
New York Jets
Philadelphia
Washington

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis.

Under the formula, every team within a division plays 16 games as follows:

Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).

The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).

The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).

Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings (2 games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

