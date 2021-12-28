Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Dec. 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 28, 2021 at 08:56 AM
From NOLA.com
Live: Dolphins trample Saints 20-3 in the Caesars Superdome
Ian Book's Saints debut is shipwrecked in 'a perfect storm'
Photos: The New Orleans Saints are defeated by the Miami Dolphins 20-3
Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith leaves game vs. Dolphins with injury
Rod Walker: Saints' thin defense does its part, but short-handed offense fails them again
This was a Monday night mess: How the short-handed Saints were swarmed by the Dolphins
What we learned, what's trending and final thoughts from the Saints' clunker against Miami
Jeff Duncan: Dolphins mug short-handed Saints on ugly night at Dome. 'It was a nightmare.'

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints vs Dolphins Game Highlights | 2021 NFL Week 16
New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins game notes | NFL Week 16
Shorthandedness of New Orleans Saints shows in play against Miami in loss Monday night | NFL Week 16 analysis
New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Zack Baun, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Ian Book | 2021 NFL Week 16
Defensive ends Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport make impact for New Orleans Saints against Miami | NFL Week 16 Helmet Stickers
Calls of the Game: Saints vs Dolphins - Dec. 27, 2021

